Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market to Expand with Significant CAGR by 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market was valued at ~US$ 1.7 Bn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2019 to 2027.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market: Overview

Growth of the global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market can be attributed to rise in the incidence of systemic lupus erythematosus, and promising drug pipeline and approvals.

North America dominated the global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market in 2018, and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Highly structured healthcare industry, early new product adoption, and the presence of major market players are expected to drive the market in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a highly lucrative market for systemic lupus erythematosus treatment, expanding at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Immunosuppressive Drugs to Dominate Market

Based on drug, the global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market has been divided into antimalarial drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), corticosteroids, immunosuppressive drugs, and others (biologics, B-cell modulators, etc.).

The immunosuppressive drugs segment dominated the global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market in 2018, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Immunosuppressive drugs such as azathioprine, cyclophosphamide, and methotrexate help control inflammation and the overactive immune system in the treatment of SLE. Furthermore, increase in the popularity of methotrexate as a treatment option is likely to boost the growth of this segment.

The immunosuppressive drugs segment can be further segmented into azathioprine, cyclophosphamide, methotrexate, and others. In terms of immunosuppressive drugs, the azathioprine sub-segment is anticipated to dominate the market.

Oral Mode of Delivery to be Popular

In terms of mode of delivery, the global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market can be divided into intravenous, subcutaneous, and oral.

The oral segment dominated the global systemic lupus erythematosus treatment market, due to an increase in the preference for self-administration of drugs such as immunosuppressive drugs, antimalarial drugs, and corticosteroids. This, in turn, is projected to drive the segment during the forecast period.

Furthermore, major market players are focusing on the launching of new products in the tablet and capsule form. This is likely to boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The intravenous segment is expected to be a highly lucrative segment of the market during the forecast period. The intravenous route helps in the immediate delivery of drug, and since the delivery is into a vein, the drug starts working immediately. Moreover, drug degradation is less as compared to the oral route of administration.

