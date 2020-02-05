Tissue Plasminogen Activator Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2027

Tissue Plasminogen Activator Market: Introduction

Tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) is an enzyme associated with breakdown of blood clots (fibrinolysis). It is a serine protease present in endothelial cells. Conversion of plasminogen to plasmin is catalyzed with the help of serine protease. Serine protease is a major enzyme for clot breakdown.

Tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) is also produced by using recombinant technology techniques known as recombinant tissue plasminogen activator (rtPA). Specific rtPAs are alteplase, tenecteplase, and reteplase.

These enzymes are used in clinical treatment of embolic stroke or thrombotic stroke. tPA is a drug that dissolves blood clots. It is a thrombolytic agent which can be administrated into the veins.

Tissue plasminogen activator is the first and only drug approved by the FDA in 1996 for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke

Request a Brochure of Tissue Plasminogen Activator Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=74061

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Tissue Plasminogen Activator Market

Increase in number of patients with stroke is expected to propel the tissue plasminogen activator market. Cardiovascular disease was a major cause of deaths in 2018, which accounted for 836,546 deaths in the U.S. That is about 1 in 3 deaths in the U.S. In terms of cardiovascular diseases, stroke is second most leading cause (16.8%) of deaths in the U.S. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke is the third leading cause of disability, worldwide.

Geriatric population is more prone to stroke incidence. Increase in stroke incidence in adult population is major factor for driving the market. As per the Public Health England (PHE), around 38% of people suffering from strokes were aged 40 to 69 in 2018.

The global tissue plasminogen activator market continues to grow at a rapid pace. This growth can be attributed to increase in incidence rate of stroke, improved health care infrastructure, and demand for technologically advanced products in developed countries.

The side effects of the drug, such as vomiting, nausea, dizziness, and fever, are restraining tissue plasminogen activator market growth. Major side effects include intracranial hemorrhage, hypertension, systemic hemorrhage, and angioedema.

Request for a Discount on Tissue Plasminogen Activator Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=74061

2 mg Dosage Segment to Witness High Demand

Based on dosage, the global tissue plasminogen activator market can be segmented into 2 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg

The 2 mg segment accounted for the highest share of the tissue plasminogen activator market in 2018. This segment is expected to dominate the tissue plasminogen activator market as during initial stage of disease, most of the physicians preferred low dose. Dose of tissue plasminogen activator depends upon weight of patients. The standard dose of tissue plasminogen activator is 0.90 mg/kg.

Blood Clot Segment to Witness Significant Growth

In terms of application, the global tissue plasminogen activator market can be divided into: blood clot, pulmonary embolism, myocardial infarction and stroke

The blood clot segment generated the highest revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increase in incidence of blood clotting disorder in developing countries.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

[wp-rss-aggregator]