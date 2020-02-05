Zink Printing Market 2026; Top Key Players: Dell Eastman, Kodak Company, Hewlett-Packard, LG Electronics

Manufacturers of printers across the globe are diverting their focus towards product development with advanced features to attract consumers. Traditional printing technology is slowly giving way to technologically enabled, advanced printers that are user friendly and come with several modern features and functionalities. Zink printers – already an innovation in the printers market with ink-free printing technology – are now slated to be launched with touchscreen capabilities. Touchscreen technology provides a seamless and easily operable interface and facilitates enhanced convenience and speed in printing operations. Structured R&D efforts to introduce touchscreen capabilities in zink printers are boosting global market demand and adoption.

Another notable advancement in printing is the integration of smartphones with printers, powered by Bluetooth connectivity. With burgeoning growth in adoption of smartphones across the globe, mobile photo printing is expected to emerge as an easy and convenient option preferred by consumers. The aforementioned factors will create enhanced revenue generation opportunities for manufacturers of zink printers looking to leverage technological advancements to innovate their product offerings.

In a new research published by Persistence Market Research, the global zink printing market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 598.0 Mn by the end of 2018. This is estimated to increase to US$ 684.0 Mn towards the close of 2026, registering a growth rate of 1.7% during the period 2018 – 2026. Growth in revenue from the sales of zink printers can be attributed to trends such as preferences for environmentally friendly printing solutions and growing adoption of portable printers.

Factors Driving Global Demand for Zink Printers

Zink printing is based on the technology of ‘zero ink’ – users only need to purchase special photo paper for printing, and are saved the trouble of investing in expensive ink cartridges. Zink printers also come in a smaller form factor than traditional ink printers, as the space required for ink cartridges and ribbons is saved, making these printers more portable and easy to handle. This is the biggest factor fueling demand for and adoption of zink printers across multiple industries. Zink printers are also flexible owing to the compact size and require no external cable connections. This enhances the portability factor, enabling users to carry zink printers wherever required for efficient printing operations. Flexibility is another key revenue driver in the global zink printing market.

For Detailed Insights On Enhancing Your Product Footprint, Request For Sample Report Here @

Zink printers are relatively simple to operate and users do not require any prior technical knowledge regarding the connections or printing setup. This is boosting the adoption of zink printers for personal use. Elimination of ink only adds to the user-friendly aspect, making zink printers the hot favorite among users requiring high-quality prints in a speedy, hassle-free, and efficient manner.

Cables have become a thing of the past now and wireless printing technology is the current trend with users preferring Bluetooth and wireless connectivity to power their printers. Wireless printers are low on the cost factor and are also easy to operate owing to their compact size. Zink printers are powered by Bluetooth technology and are becoming the most preferred printing option across the globe. Zink printers also offer enhanced security – the limited range of Bluetooth connectivity makes it difficult for data access by unauthorized third parties, thereby making data transmission more secure. This factor is further boosting global demand for zink printing technology.

To Get Exclusive Insights, Request For Report Methodology Here @

Zink printing is a cost-effective option for organizations. Bluetooth connectivity provides numerous monetary benefits in terms of cost savings enabled by the reduction in operational costs. Being wireless, zink printing eliminates the need to replace cables and wires periodically, thereby saving on maintenance costs. Cost-efficiency of zink printers is a key factor responsible for worldwide adoption of zink printing technology.