Acetaldehyde Market Sales, Trend, Region Forecast and Manufacturers in 2019-2027 | chem Limited,Celanese Corporation,Chempure Private Limited

The global acetaldehyde market accounted for US$ 1,329.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 2,367.0 Mn by 2027.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the global acetaldehyde market. The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the growing manufacturing industry in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. India also offers huge market potential due to emerging players in the chemicals, plastics and synthetic rubber, food & beverages, paints and coatings, and pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industries. Moreover, in the agriculture industry, acetaldehyde is used in the production of methomyl. The chemical is also used to make acetaldoxime, which is used as an insecticide. The Asia Pacific region has a well-established agriculture sector, and the demand for insecticides is growing over the past few years. This factor is projected to propel the demand for acetaldehyde. In the pharmaceutical industry, acetaldehyde is used in the production of sedatives and tranquilizers. Therefore, the growth of this industry in India is projected to boost the acetaldehyde market over the forecast period.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Ashok Alco – chem Limited,Celanese Corporation,Chempure Private Limited,Eastman Chemical Company,Jubilant Life Sciences Limited,Lonza Group Ltd,LYC Chemical Corp.,Merck KGaA,Sekab,Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Market Insights

Rapid industrial growth in APAC provides an opportunity for the acetaldehyde market growth

The developed and developing Asian countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Australia, provide a huge market growth perspective for many small and large players operating in the acetaldehyde market. The rapid industrial development in these countries is projected to boost market growth over the forecast period. Acetaldehyde has applications in a wide range of industries, including chemicals, plastics, and synthetic rubber, food & beverages, paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and paper and pulp, among others. The chemical, plastic, rubber, food, and beverage industries in these countries are well established in this region, which is further propelling the acetaldehyde market in APAC.

GLOBAL ACETALDEHYDE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Process

Oxidation of Ethylene

Oxidation of Ethanol

Dehydrogenation of Ethanol

Others

By Derivative

Pyridine and Pyridine Bases

Pentaerythritol

Acetic Acid

Others

By Application

Chemicals

Plastics & Synthetic Rubber

Food & Beverages

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics

Paper & Pulp

Others

Rising demand in array of applications is expected to boost the demand for acetaldehyde

Acetaldehyde is used in a wide range of industrial applications; it is the most commonly used raw material in the organic chemical industry. As a raw material, it is used in the manufacturing of paint binders, plasticizers, and super absorbents that are used in baby nappies. It is also used in the manufacture of various types of building materials, synthetic lubricants, fire protection paints, and explosives. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used in the production of vitamins, sleeping aids, and sedatives.

Strategic Insights

New product development strategy was adopted by the key players in the global Acetaldehyde market. Few of the recent developments in the global acetaldehyde market are listed below:

2019: Sekab launched bio- based acetaldehyde which is a fully sustainable chemical used in a wide variety of application. Sekab is the only company in Europe that offers renewable acetaldehyde to the chemical industry.

