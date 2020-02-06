Agricultural Surfactants Market : Advanced Tech & Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2026

Agricultural Surfactants Market: Overview

Surfactants are also known as surface-acting agents. These reduce surface tension of water. In agriculture, surfactants help famers to use pesticides more efficiently. Surfactants minimize the water surface tension so that the pesticides keeps the spray on the targeted rather than mixing into the water. Agricultural surfactants are blended with agrochemicals to improve the spread of spray droplets on the surface of leaves and maximize the duration of spray droplets. Agricultural surfactants enrich the proficiency of pesticides. Surfactants are also used in the herbicides which are similar to household cleaning and personal-care products including hand wash and others.

Agricultural Surfactants Market: Key Segments

The global agricultural surfactants market can be segmented based on type, application, substrate type, crop type, and region. In terms of type, the global agricultural surfactants market can be divided into non-ionic, anionic, amphoteric, and cationic. The non-ionic segment is projected to hold a large share of the market during the forecast period. Non-ionic surfactants are widely used in agriculture surfactants as these are good dispersing agents, have low toxicity to animals and plants, and stabile in cold water.

Non-ionic agriculture surfactants are mostly used in herbicide spray solutions. Based on application, the agricultural surfactants market can be classified into herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and others. The herbicides segment accounted for a major share of the agricultural surfactants market. Based on substrate type, the global agricultural surfactants market can be bifurcated into synthetic-based and bio-based. Synthetic-based agricultural surfactants are derived from petroleum-based products. Most agricultural surfactants available in the market are synthetic-based. Hence, the synthetic-based segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2017.

The segment is anticipated to continue to dominate the global agricultural surfactants market during the forecast period. Based on crop type, the global agricultural surfactants market can be divide into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, and others. The cereals & grains segment can be sub-segmented into corn, wheat, and others. Herbicides are majorly used to protect cereals & grains. The broad application of agricultural surfactants in cereals & grains is the key factor driving the global agricultural surfactants market.

Key players operating in the global agricultural surfactants market include Dowdupont, BASF, Akzonobel, Evonik Industries, Solvay, Huntsman Corporation, Clariant, Helena Chemical Company, Nufarm, Croda International, Stepan Company, and Wilbur-Ellis Company.