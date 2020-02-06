Air Conditioning System Market is expected to reach 190,703‘000 units by 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Air Conditioning System Market ((Product – Split AC and Window AC); (Application – RAC, PAC, and VRF); (End-use – Residential and Commercial); (Distribution Channel – Online and Offline)) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026, the global air conditioning system market is expected to reach US$ 211,259.4 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2026. In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 190,703‘000 units by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2026. The market is segmented by regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America.

Request A Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=60063

The air conditioning system market in Asia Pacific is the largest in the world and is expected to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period. Split air conditioners dominate the Asia Pacific air conditioning system market compared to window air conditioners. Rise in disposable income, changing lifestyle, a hot climate, and increasing construction industry is increasing the demand for room air conditioners (RAC) across Asia Pacific. In the Asia Pacific region, compared to other types of air conditioners such as PAC (Packaged Air Conditioners) and VRF (Variable Refrigerated Flow) system, room air conditioners (RAC) dominate the market.

The air conditioning system market in North America holds the second largest share in the global air conditioning system market and is expected to grow moderately over the forecast period. North America is a developed region. Window air conditioners dominate the North America air conditioner market compared to split air conditioners. In North America, room air conditioners hold a larger market share than packaged air conditioners. The U.S. is the largest air conditioner market in North America. Canada is another important air conditioner market in North America. Rise in residential construction both in the U.S. and Canada is increasing the demand for room air conditioners (RAC) in the region.

[wp-rss-aggregator]