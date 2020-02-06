Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2020

Infusion pumps are devices used for introducing medication, fluids and/or nutrients directly into patient’s circulatory system. Though intravenous route of administration is commonly used for infusion pumps, arterial, subcutaneous and epidural route of administration are also used in some cases. Analgesia infusion pumps are designed to deliver prescribed amount of analgesic medication on demand i.e. by means of pressing a button on the instrument at specific interval of time. Analgesic infusion pumps are widely used to relive pain in patients especially those who have undergone a surgery and patients having severe pain. Analgesic infusion pumps are also referred as patient controlled analgesia (PCA) since analgesia infusion pumps enable patient to administer pre set dose of analgesic medication.

Burgeoning burden on hospitals due to increasing hospital admissions globally has become area of concern for healthcare facility providers globally. Governments worldwide are emphasizing on reducing hospital admissions by encouraging home medication therapies in order to reduce hospital admissions. Taking into consideration, government initiatives to encourage home medication, increasing awareness about infusion pump systems and affordable cost of analgesia infusion pumps are some of the factors that are driving the growth of global analgesia infusion pumps market. While on the other hand, slower adoption rate and difficulty in use especially to geriatric population are some of the factors that are restraining the growth of the global analgesia infusion pumps market.

Based on the product type, global analgesia infusion pumps market is classified as follows:

Volumetric analgesia infusion pumps

Ambulatory analgesia infusion pumps

Syringe analgesia infusion pumps

Based on application, global analgesia infusion pumps market is segmented as follows:

Post surgical application

Accidents and trauma

Labor pain

Cancer patients

Others

Geographically global analgesia infusion pumps market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Presently, North America is dominating the global analgesia infusion pumps market and is closely followed by Europe. Some of the factors responsible for rapid growth of the analgesia infusion pumps market in the North America region are highly developed healthcare infrastructure, higher adoption rate of technically advanced therapeutic tools, availability of reimbursement policies and high healthcare spending.

Asia-Pacific is considered as a potential market for analgesia infusion pumps due to increasing healthcare spending, rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing government initiatives for spreading awareness about the availability of medical facilities in the country on the grounds of rapidly developing medical tourism industry especially in countries like India and China. In addition, availability of qualified and skilled manpower at cheaper rates as compared to developed countries and availability of government funds to start new manufacturing plants are some of the factors that are expected to attract global analgesia infusion pumps manufacturers to Asia-Pacific region. Apart from opportunity to expand market share, starting a new manufacturing plant in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific market for geographical expansion is another strategy which most of the leading players in the global analgesia infusion pumps market are expected to implement.

Some of the players contributing to global analgesia infusion pumps market include Animas Corporation, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, CareFusion Corporation, KD Scientific, Inc., Hospira, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Terumo Corporation and Smiths Medical.

