Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Size, Demand, CAGR and Opportunities in 2019-2027

The global analog-to-digital converter market accounted to US$ 2.30 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4.09 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, the analog-to-digital converter market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. North America led the analog-to-digital converter market in 2018 with a significant market share; whereas Asia pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. In the US, the transformation of mobile customers from connected to digital has been one of the fastest in the world. By the time of commercialization of 5G within the region, use of related products such as 5G chipset, ADC, and others are expected to gain high momentum in the future.

Worldwide Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Analog-to-Digital Converter industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Analog-to-Digital Converter market with detailed market segmentation by product & services /application and geography. The global Analog-to-Digital Converter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Analog-to-Digital Converter players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Players:

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Maxim Integrated, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Rohm Co., Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

An exclusive Analog-to-Digital Converter market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Analog-to-Digital Converter Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Analog-to-Digital Converter market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Analog-to-Digital Converter market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Analog-to-Digital Converter market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Analog-to-Digital Converter market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

GLOBAL ANALOG-TO-DIGITAL CONVERTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Analog-to-Digital Converter Market – By Product Type

Integrating ADC

Delta- Sigma ADC

Successive Approximation ADC

Ramp ADC

Others

Global Analog-to-Digital Converter Market – By Resolution

8-bit

10-bit

12-bit

14-bit

16-bit

Others

Global Analog-to-Digital Converter Market – By Application

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

