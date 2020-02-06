Anti-graffiti Coating Market – Dynamics, Technological Developments, Competitive Landscape 2025

Graffiti has become a global concern, as it has resulted into the defacement of public or private property with a wide range of markings, etchings, and paintings. Rising prevalence of graffiti in many countries across the world has negatively impacted the state and local governments, local communities, police, public transport, and utility providers. Therefore, graffiti has been considered as one of the most visible forms of community crime and anti-social behavior. It is commonly found on trains, subways, buses, vehicles, walls facing streets, traffic signs, statues and monuments, bridges, park benches, trees, and billboards. The motives of graffiti include anger, psychological need, or hostility towards society.

Rising criminological research for graffiti offences and offenders have led to development of crime prevention strategies by government, and opportunities for various chemical companies to develop anti-graffiti products. Rising popularity for graffiti, despite government initiatives has resulted into the increasing need for graffiti removal, which is driving the demand for anti-graffiti coatings. Anti-graffiti coatings are invisible coatings that prevent the graffiti paint from adhering to the surface. These coatings are paints developed using nanoparticles and polymers, which function as water and oil repellent when added on the existing paint. Companies are focusing on developing anti-graffiti coatings with increased durability, transparency, and dirt resistance.

Increasing technological advancements in nanotechnology and high investments by companies to manufacture ultra-thin, non-toxic, environment-friendly coatings are key factors that are fueling the expansion of the anti-graffiti coatings market significantly. Nanotechnology has been improving the physical, chemical, mechanical, thermal, and corrosion properties of anti-graffiti coatings at low costs. Furthermore, anti-graffiti coatings are increasingly employed by automobile manufacturers to offer additional protection to the vehicle body. The rapidly increasing global demand for automobiles and increasing incorporation of anti-graffiti coatings in automotive manufacturing processes are key factors driving the expansion of the market.

Strict government regulations imposed on the usage of the petrochemicals, which form a major part of the anti-graffiti coatings restrain the expansion of the market. Chemical companies are focusing on employing bio-based coatings, which are in line with the current trend of environmental safety, to create potential growth opportunities for the anti-graffiti market.

Key companies operating in the anti-graffiti coatings market are E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE, the 3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., the Sherwin-Williams Company, Hydron Protective Coatings, the Valspar Corporation, Sika AG, Protective Coatings International Ltd., and CSL Silicones Inc.