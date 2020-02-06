Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Size, Demand, CAGR and Opportunities in 2019-2027

The global artificial intelligence chip market was valued at US$ 5,658.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 83,252.7 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 35.0% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

North America is the leading geographic region in the artificial intelligence chip market and is anticipated to be the largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. In North America, artificial intelligence implementation is backed by large-scale investments from technological giants. North America’s artificial intelligence chip market is primarily driven by the growing demand of artificial intelligence solutions from the BFSI, retail, IT & Telecom and automotive & transportation. A large number of well-funded start-ups have already entered the marketplace with their innovative artificial intelligence based solutions and services. In addition to this, North America also has a well-established cloud infrastructure which is driving the growth of artificial intelligence chip market.

Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Artificial Intelligence Chip industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Artificial Intelligence Chip market with detailed market segmentation by product & services /application and geography. The global Artificial Intelligence Chip market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Artificial Intelligence Chip players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Players:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Micron technology, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung electronics Co., Ltd.

Xilinx, Inc.

The artificial intelligence chip market is bifurcated by segment into Data center/Cloud and edge. Artificial intelligence is one of the most disruptive technologies in today’s digital world and hence AI chips are the most disruptive hardware. Artificial intelligence chips are majorly used for training and inference purposes in data center/cloud computing. However, with recent breakthroughs, AI chips have evolved to cater a wide range of applications especially inference at the edge. With tech giants like NVIDIA, Apple, Google, Huawei, and Intel among others investing in edge inferencing, the edge segment is going to drive the growth of artificial intelligence chip market through adoption of specialized AI chips and accelerators during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Artificial Intelligence Chip market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Artificial Intelligence Chip market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Artificial Intelligence Chip market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Global Artificial Intelligence Chip- Market Segmentation

By Segment

Data Center

Edge

By Type

CPU

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

