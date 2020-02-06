Battery Electronic Control Unit Market for Electric Vehicle May Set New Growth 2025

An electric car uses an electric battery for its propulsion. The chief advantage of an electric vehicle is that it emits lower CO2 than most conventional non-electric vehicles. In the automobile industry, a battery electronic control unit is an embedded electronic device, basically a digital computer that reads the signals coming from the electric battery. Demand for battery electronics control unit is estimated to increase during the forecast period due the preference of developed countries toward electric vehicles. A battery electronic control unit combines and controls all the task related with battery operation. It monitors and measures temperature, voltages, and current of the battery. It also provides cooling for better battery efficiency. Cooling is important for long battery life and optimum fuel efficiency. It’s an expensive device and technology, which increase the price of the vehicle. These factors are anticipated to hamper the battery electronics control unit market during forest period.

The battery electronic control unit market for electric vehicle can be segmented into vehicle type, sales channel, application, and region. In terms of vehicle type, the battery electronic control unit market for electric vehicle can be divided into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. In electric passenger vehicles, the demand for hatchback cars, sedan, and multi-purpose vehicle and sports utility vehicles is expected to be high. Increased demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and government policies across the globe are anticipated to drive demand for battery ECU for electric vehicle during the forecast period, due to the high demand for electric vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment is estimated to dominate the battery electronic control unit market for electric vehicle during the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the battery electronic control unit market for electric vehicle can be segmented into original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket. Companies that hold a significant share of the market in traditional vehicles are presently focusing on electric vehicles, which in turn is anticipated to propel the battery electronic control unit market for electric vehicle during the forecast period.

Based on application, the battery electronic control unit market for electric vehicle can be segregated into battery electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid vehicle, and hybrid vehicle. Electric vehicles and plug-in vehicles are witnessing a consistent increase in demand due to rising concerns about environment safety. Governments of various countries have supportive policies for production of battery electric vehicles and plug in vehicles. This, in turn, is likely to drive the demand for battery electronic control units. The battery electric vehicle segment is anticipated to dominate the battery electronic control unit market for electric vehicle during the forecast period.

Download PDF Sample for this Research Report @

Based on geography, the global battery electronics control unit market for electric vehicle can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the battery electronic control unit market during the forecast period due to the booming automotive industry in the region. China became largest country not only in electric car manufacturing but also a global leader in adoption of electrification of transport mode. Japan and Korea are also witnessing a steady growth demand for in electric vehicles. Consumption of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles in Europe shows continuous increment.

Key players operating in the battery control electronic control unit market for electric vehicle are Preh GmbH, Ltd, Primearth EV energy co., Denso Corporation, Keihin Corporation, VIDEOTON Group, and Vector Informatik GmbH.

