Beta Titanium Alloys Market – Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2025

Beta titanium alloys are materials that contain elements such as molybdenum, aluminum, vanadium, and iron. When heated at high temperature, pure titanium changes its crystalline form to become a different solid state called beta form of titanium. Key properties of beta titanium alloys include excellent fatigue and fracture resistance, high strength-to-weight ratio, compatibility with carbon or epoxy materials, biocompatibility, superior oxidation and corrosion resistance, non-magnetic character, and short radioactive half-life. Beta titanium alloys can be strengthened by heat treatment. They are commonly used in aerospace, automotive, and medical sectors due to the beneficial mechanical and thermal properties. One particular challenge for the beta titanium alloy is the necessity for strict process control, since most of the properties are sensitive to process variations. Powder metallurgy is one of the common methods of production of beta titanium alloys.

The beta titanium alloys market is primarily driven by the increase in demand for these alloys in military and commercial aircraft. McDonnell Douglas C-17 and the Boeing 777 have started employing the advanced properties of beta titanium alloys. These versatile titanium alloys are used in aircraft springs by replacing steel. The light weight and excellent strength of beta titanium alloys attracts manufacturers, retailers, and consumers. Thus, these are the key factors driving the beta titanium alloys market. Of late, beta titanium alloys have been employed in the medical sector, especially in orthopedic and orthodontic applications. The biocompatibility of the material makes it an ideal material to be used for these purposes. Despite these features, use of beta titanium alloys in engines and airframes

Based on production type, the beta titanium alloys market can be segmented into powder metallurgy and melting. In terms of application, the beta titanium alloys market can be categorized into aerospace, automobile, chemical, and medical sectors. The aerospace application segment can be further divided into aircraft and jet engines, and spacecraft. The chemical applications can be further segregated into manufacturing plants, tanker trucks, and heat exchangers. The medical applications of beta titanium alloys cover bone and dental surgeries.

Key players operating in the global beta titanium alloys market include Allegheny Technologies, Haynes International Inc., and Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.