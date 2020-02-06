Bi-axially Oriented Polyamide Films Market – Scope and Opportunities Analysis | 2025

Biaxially Oriented polyamide film, also known as BOPA film, is made of polyamide resin, which can be used for a wide range of applications especially where high barrier requirements to gas, fat and transmission of aroma are necessary. High resistance to impact puncture and pin holing. Polyamide (PA) is also known as Nylon, it is a clear and printable thermoplastic that has a relatively high melting point, exceptional strength and toughness, and good oxygen barrier properties. Nylon is ideal for cheese packaging because it has excellent oxygen barrier properties but is carbon dioxide (CO2) permeable, thus if CO2 is formed during storage it will not be trapped inside the package.

Read Report Overview @



Based on application, the bi-axially oriented polyamide films market has been divided into food packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, balloon and others. Food packaging accounted for a significant share in the global bi-axially oriented polyamide films market due to the rise in packaged food industry. Bi-axially oriented polyamide films in pharmaceutical packaging is expected to experience a high growth rate, led by developments in the pharmaceutical sector. Industrial advancements are anticipated to drive the bi-axially oriented polyamide films market during the forecast period. Bi-axially oriented polyamide films are basically used when when high mechanical strength, high melting point, transparency, and good oxygen barrier is required.

In terms of region, the global bi-axially oriented polyamide films has been distributed over Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific was a major market for bi-axially oriented polyamide films in 2015 and is estimated to expand due to the rising number of end use industries. The growing demand for bi-axially oriented polyamide films in the pharmaceutical sector is also likely to boost the need for bi-axially oriented polyamide films in Asia Pacific in 2015. Its applications are driven by the rise in food packaging industry.

Request for Full Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=25829

The U.S. and China are likely to constitute major shares in the bi-axially oriented polyamide films market in Asia Pacific and North America respectively due to the evolution in fabrication. The market is anticipated to witness a shift from developed countries to the developing economies of Asia due to the fewer stringent environmental regulations in the latter. China and India are projected to register a high growth rate in the bi-axially oriented polyamide films market due to the advancements in end-use sectors, technological developments, and new innovative products launched in these countries. Thus creating a huge demand for bi-axially oriented polyamide films in Asia Pacific for the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global Bi-axially Oriented Polyamide Films market are Impex Global, LLC, Green Seal Holding, Unitika Ltd, Toray, Domo Chemicals, TOYOBO Co.,LTD, Honeywell, Hyosung, Kolon Industries, Inc., Biaxis, Mf-Folien, and Zidong Chemical.