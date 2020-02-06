Bone Metabolism Test Market Detailed In New Research Report

Contrary to commonly held misconceptions, bone has a relatively dynamic structures that undergo changes that stand out in comparison to other organs in the body. Bone is a specialized connective tissue hardens through mineralization by calcium phosphate. It has also recognized the mechanical function that provides rigidity and shape, driver assistance, and offer protection and support to the body structure. bone metabolism associated with infection of bone and mineral metabolism effect. Infections involving the contamination of bone and soft tissue.

Generally, bone and soft tissue contamination can be categorized under hyperparathyroidism, osteoporosis, Paget’s disease of bone, and bone development disorders. About 28 million elderly people in the US are affected by osteoporosis. Demand for treating osteoporosis-related fractures is estimated to be around US $ 14.8 billion annually in recent years. bone metabolism is affected through several channels such as decreased calcium absorption in the digestive tract, stimulation of osteoclasts to induce bone resorption, increase in urinary calcium excretion, and suppression of osteoblast proliferation and activity. Several tests are available in the market for the diagnosis and treatment of bone metabolism.

Global bone metabolism test market can be divided based on the type of test, applications, end users, and geography. Based on the types of tests, bone metabolism test the global market can be categorized into immunoassay and bone marker tests. immunoassay tests related to laboratory techniques to diagnose and assess proteins such as enzymes or hormones based on its capacity to act as an antibody or an antigen in a chemical reaction. bone marker tests associated with biochemical marker that determines bone breakdown. The test can be used to assess a person’s risk of fracture at the time when the concentration of the mineral quantity does not determine the outcome.

Bone metabolism test immunoassay segment can be further categorized into radioimmunoassay (RIA) and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). Radioimmunoassay (RIA) is a method of in-vitro test for the detection of antigens in the body with the help of antibodies present in the body. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) was used to detect the presence of antibodies and antigens through biochemical mechanisms. Bone marker tests can be categorized into segments osteocalcin test, P1NP marker tests, the test marker N-telopeptide and C-telopeptide markers test. Osteocalcin is a protein formed by the osteoblasts. Osteocalcin tests can be simulated using the drug warfarin. P1NP test marker is for bone development occurs through osteoblasts. The test should be performed before initiating treatment of osteoporosis and must be done again after three to six months. marker C-telopeptide test was used to observe the anti-restoratives drugs such as hormone replacement therapy in people with low bone mass and in women with menopause.

In terms of applications, the global bone metabolism test market can be segmented into hypoparathyroidism, Paget’s disease, osteoporosis, and kidney disease. Hyperparathyroidism occurs mostly in the geriatric population, while neonates are at higher risk of hypoparathyroidism. Based on end-users, bone metabolism test the global market can be categorized into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, specialized clinics, and others.

