Choline Chloride Market 2019 Trend Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027 – Algry Química, S.L,Balaji Amines Ltd.,Balchem Corporation,BASF SE

The global choline chloride market accounted for US$ 662.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,019.5 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global choline chloride market. The growth of the choline chloride market in this region is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for poultry meat and the expansion of the aquaculture industry. The growing demand for poultry meat in countries such as India, Japan, and China has led to the increasing demand for animal feed. High demand for choline chloride, along with the growing population in this region, is creating a strong need for choline chloride market. The region also has the presence of significant choline chloride manufacturers such as BASF SE, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Balaji Amines Ltd., Be-Long Corporation, Balchem Corporation, among others that offer high-grade choline chloride to the region’s feed industry, and other industries.

Leading companies profiled in the report are Algry Química, S.L,Balaji Amines Ltd.,Balchem Corporation,BASF SE,Be-Long Corporation,Eastman Chemical Company,GHW Eurochemicals S.R.O.,Jubilant Life Sciences Limited.,NB Group Co., Ltd,Pestell Minerals & Ingredients Inc.

Market Insights

Importance of choline chloride in the human nutrition industry has led to the growth of choline chloride market

Choline chloride has been known to play an essential role in human nutrition. Choline is a rich source of methyl groups that are necessary for various metabolic steps in the human body. It is required for the synthesis of sphingomyelin and phosphatidylcholine, which are the two significant phospholipid components in the cell membrane. Choline also plays an essential role in the production of acetylcholine in the human body, which is an essential neurotransmitter for muscle control, mood, memory, and nervous and brain functioning.

Application of choline chloride in oil & gas industry will create growth opportunities for the global choline chloride market

Choline chloride plays a vital role in clay stabilizer in the oil & gas industry and is available at a reasonable cost. Choline chloride is a preferred clay stabilizer over traditional clay stabilizers, such as potassium chloride. When used at lower concentrations, the compound is biodegradable compared to potassium chloride; it also exhibits superior performance over the other alternatives. As a clay stabilizer, choline chloride is compatible with calcium chloride, brine, and other salt solutions, and has the potential to work well with cross-linkers, fracturing fluids, and breakers.

Global Choline Chloride Market – By End Use Industry

Feed Industry

Human Nutrition

Oil & Gas Industry

Others

Strategic Insights

Mergers and acquisition and market initiatives were observed as the most adopted strategies in global choline chloride market. Few of the recent developments in the global choline chloride market are listed below:

2019: Pestell Minerals & Ingredients Inc. acquired Pro‐Ag Products and Verus Animal Nutrition. The acquisition is expected to further expand Pestell’s geographic presence and product portfolio across feed ingredients, feed additives, and animal nutrition products.



2018: Jubilant Life Sciences’ wholly-owned subsidiary entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire 534,194 shares of common stock of biotechnology firm Inipharm Inc. USA.



2017: BASF and Vital Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd. entered into a strategic partnership to develop new choline chloride product to the feed industry in India and the rest of South Asia. Under this partnership, the two companies aimed to offer a range of choline chloride powder formulations to meet the specific market needs.

