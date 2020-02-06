Colorants Market Opportunities in Key Application Sectors by 2025

A colorant can used either as a dye or a pigment subject to the binder involved in the manufacturing process. Pigment is a material that modifies the color of the transmitted or reflected light resulting from the wavelength-selective absorption. A pigment is required to have high tinting strength compared to the materials it colors. Most pigments used in the manufacture of paints, plastics, etc. are dry colorants, typically milled into a fine powder. This powder is further added to a binder, which is comparatively colorless and neutral material that suspends the pigment and gives the required adhesion to paints. Pigments are mostly used for coloring fabric, food, paint, inks, and other materials. There is a major difference between a pigment and dye. A pigment is insoluble in its binder, while a dye is mostly soluble in its binder or is itself a liquid.

Colorants Market: Drivers and Restraints

Colorants is a key sector of the specialty chemical industry. Increasing demand from the high performance pigments application, recent developments in end-user industries, and rising inclination toward environment-friendly products are the primary factors driving the colorants market. Pigments and dyes are employed in various applications such as textile, paints & coatings, construction, plastics, and printing inks. Overcapacity across the globe, volatility in prices of raw materials, and concerns regarding its environmental hazards are factors restraining the market for colorants.

Colorants Market: Segmentation

Based on application, the colorants market can be segmented into:

Automotive

Industrial

Decorative Paints & Coatings

Architectural Paints and Coatings

Plastic Films Fibers

Detergent Coloration

Cosmetics

Aluminum Finishing

Electronic Displays

In terms of type, the colorants market can be bifurcated into: