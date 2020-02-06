Cryolipolysis Devices Market Size, Share And Forecast – Detailed Research Study 2018 – 2026

Cryolipolysis is a medical treatment that is used to destroy fat cells in the body through the clotting mechanism. This is a method of non-invasive fat frozen used for stubborn fat reduction goals. The principle behind cryolipolysis based on the fact that adipocytes are more susceptible to cold temperatures compared to other skin cells.

The body’s cells are exposed to cold temperatures, which result in apoptosis of subcutaneous fat cells without causing significant damage to the overlying skin. In 2010, the US FDA approved cryolipolytic device (CoolSculpting; Zeltiq Aesthetics, Inc.) for the wings and belly fat reduction. In April 2014, the FDA cleared the system for additional indications, including the treatment of subcutaneous fat in the thighs.

Cryolipolysis device global market can be divided based on the area of ​​application, end users, and regions. Based on the application area, the market can be divided into the abdomen, hips, thighs, submental and submandibular region, and others. In terms of end users, the market can be classified into hospitals, cosmetic surgery, dermatology clinics, and others. In regional terms, the global market cryolipolysis devices can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Currently, a number of companies are developing products that combine high-fluence laser cooling technology to enable fast, effective treatment and minimize damage to the targeted tissue. Cryolipolysis device market is projected to expand at a significant rate, due to the increase of obesity population, the rise in consumer demand for non-invasive choice and increased awareness among consumers. According to estimates by the CDC, about 35% of the US adult population is obese, while an additional 40% are overweight. Continued growth of the obese population is expected to drive demand for cryolipolysis devices during the forecast period.

In terms of regions, North America accounted for a market leading share of the global cryolipolysis devices, followed by Europe. Markets in developing countries such as China, South Korea, Brazil, and India is expected to expand significantly over the next five years.However, cryolipolysis device market projected to continue to be dominated by North America and Europe during the forecast period. North American dominance in global cryolipolysis device market can be attributed to higher revenue, the concentration of the global players of the market, the health care infrastructure is well developed, and heightened awareness about the latest medical developments in the region. high income is one of the largest contributors to the growth of the aesthetic industry. As most of the body contouring procedures, including cryolipolysis, do not have third-party reimbursement, the availability of income has a major influence on the aesthetics market compared with other medical devices market segments.

Cryolipolysis device market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate, due to the increased penetration of market players operating in the aesthetic industry in developing countries such as China and India and an increase in consumer awareness of a variety of aesthetic procedures in the region. Markets in other areas, such as the Middle East & Africa and Latin America, are expected to offer opportunities to the market luctative cryolipolysis devices in the near future, due to the high rate of adoption of advanced medical devices and health care industry is growing rapidly in the region.

