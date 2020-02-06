Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market – Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain by 2027

Key Highlights

The global cyclic olefin copolymers market was valued at nearly US$ 600 Mn in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 4.5% from 2019 to 2027, to reach a value of around USS 900 Mn by 2027.

The global cyclic olefin copolymers market is driven by the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging industry.

In terms of value, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 5.0% during the forecast period. Japan is the major producer of cyclic olefin copolymers in Asia Pacific.

Key Drivers of the Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market

The demand for cyclic olefin copolymers market has been increasing, due to their beneficial properties in the pharmaceutical packaging industry. Cyclic olefin copolymers possess properties that protect a product from adverse environmental conditions such as humidity. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are adopting blister packaging, as these are environmentally-friendly and do not react with chemicals.

The demand for cyclic olefin copolymers has also been rising due to their superior chemical and physical properties. They are used as enhancers or additives to deliver excellent results or performance, which ordinary olefin resins cannot deliver.

3D Printing Applications Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Cyclic olefin copolymers are used in 3D printing in the microfluidics industry. They possess purity, clarity, UV transparency, and superior chemical resistance. Cyclic olefin copolymers are ideal for microfluidics in biology and medical environments.

Cyclic olefin copolymers are an emerging material in microfluidics, expected to meet the rise in the demand from the healthcare industry. The printer is designed for ease of use, enabling rapid prototyping of fluidically-sealed devices such as sensor cartridges, chips, valves, fluid manifolds, connectors, and medical devices.

High Production Cost and Limited Production to Hamper Market

The prices of cyclic olefin copolymers are five times higher than usual plastics. Small- and mid-level healthcare and packaging players cannot afford cyclic olefin copolymers as a primary packaging material.

Currently, the production of cyclic olefin copolymers is low, as they are expensive to manufacture and have limited applications. Hence, the price associated with them is high. Also, manufacturers are hesitant in increasing their production capacities due to the low demand.

Asia Pacific Prominent in the Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market

Based on region, the global cyclic olefin copolymers market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In terms of production, Asia Pacific holds a substantial share of the global cyclic olefin copolymers market, as the largest manufacturer of cyclic olefin copolymers, ZEON CORPORATION, is based in this region.

Japan leads in terms of production and consumption of cyclic olefin copolymers in Asia Pacific. It is the only producer of cyclic olefin copolymers in Asia Pacific. Three major companies operating in the cyclic olefin copolymers market in Japan are JSR Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and ZEON CORPORATION. The demand for cyclic olefin copolymers is high in Asia Pacific, primarily due to factors such as high population.

The presence of rapidly expanding economies such as India and China is estimated to create opportunities for the cyclic olefin copolymers market in Asia Pacific, in the near future

Top Four Players Account for a Major Market Share

Major players operating in the global cyclic olefin copolymers market engage in product development and acquisitions. TOPAS Advanced Polymers GmbH and ZEON CORPORATION are prominent manufacturers of cyclic olefin copolymers. The cyclic olefin copolymers production plant of TOPAS in Oberhausen, Germany, commenced operations in the year 2000, with an annual capacity of 30,000 tons.

On October 2, 2018, ZEON CORPORATION announced plans to expand its production capacity of the ZeonorFilm Optical Film manufacturing line at its Takaoka City plant. The company’s melt extrusion film, ZeonorFilm, is the first optical film in the world to be produced successfully using the melt extrusion process and thermoplastic (cyclo-olefin polymers) developed with its unique polymer design technology.

The global cyclic olefin copolymers market is dominated by four major players that operate. The top four players — TOPAS Advanced Polymers GmbH, ZEON CORPORATION, JSR Corporation and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. TOPAS Advanced Polymers GmbH operates in Germany, while ZEON CORPORATION, JSR Corporation, and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. operate in Japan. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. has a production capacity of 3,000 tons of cyclic olefin copolymers per year. Others cyclic olefin copolymers market players are Polyplastics Co., Ltd., Polysciences, Inc., Ravago Group, VELOX GmbH, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Goodfellow, and Dalian Great Fortune Chemical Co., Ltd.

