Durometer Market to 2027 – Buehler, Hildebrand, INSIZE, PCE Instruments, Shimadzu , Mitutoyo , TECLOCK

A durometer is an instrument which is used for testing the hardness of various rubbers and plastics. The term used to denote the material rating on the scale is shore durometer. Hence the durometer is also called as shore durometer. The technological advancement is rising the demand for the durometer market. The digital durometer is gaining popularity, owing to its accuracy and precision measurement capabilities. Moreover, increasing laboratory and industrial testing are the major factors that drive the growth of the durometer market.

Durometer is used for hardness testing of various materials such as plastics, rubber, acrylic glass, wood, and among others. The durometer is available in different types, such as handheld, compact, and digital, which are equipped with the internal memory to take the measurement in negligible time and accurately. Henceforth rising demand for the durometer that boosts the demand for the durometer market. However, the high initial investment is the major restraint for the growth of the market. Growing digitalization and rapid technological advancement are driving the growth of the durometer market.

The key players influencing the market are:

– Buehler

– Hildebrand

– IMADA Incorporated

– INSIZE

– Mitutoyo Corporation

– PCE Instruments

– PTC Instruments

– Rex Gauge Company, Inc.

– Shimadzu Corporation

– TECLOCK Corporation



The global durometer market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, operation, and end-user. On the basis of product type the market is segmented as type A, type B, type C, type D, type M, others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as elastomers, polymers, acrylic glass, others. On the basis of operation the market is segmented as digital durometer, mechanical durometer. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as industrial, laboratory.

Durometer Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions.

