End Load Cartoning Machine Market Projected To Reflect A CAGR Of 6.2% Over The Forecast Period, 2017-2026

Increasing demand for protective packages in various industries has led to a surge in adoption of end load cartoning machines globally. Growing need for packaging cosmetic products will continue to impact the global market growth of end load cartoning machine positively. Transparency Market Research states that the global end load cartoning machine market is projected to reflect a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, 2017-2026.

Factors Fuelling Global Market Growth

Growth of the global cartoning machine market is mainly bound by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. Surge in demand for protective packages in various industries including pharmaceutical, cosmetics, electronic and food is projected to fuel adoption of the end load cartoning machines significantly. As the need for protective packages continue to increase, manufacturers are mainly focusing on incorporating advanced technological features in packaging products. Manufacturing companies are concentrating on incorporating servo driven technology to ensure product control and overload protection. Incorporation of leading and innovative technological features will optimize production during the manufacturing process of packing products.

Manufacturers are also focusing on incorporating advanced features such as touchscreen in order to offer convenience for unpacking and packing the enclosed products. Surge in demand for enhanced packaging solutions has led vendors to introduce robotics attributed to features such as speed and safe packaging. Introduction of robotics is further projected to improve the presentation of the merchandise and offer convenience of unpacking the products. Bound to these factors, adoption of the end load cartoning machines is projected to increase over the forecast period.

As the need for brand differentiation and presentation continues to increase among various companies, manufacturers are increasingly adopting leading technological advancements to embed unique features to the packaging of products. In order to offer technically advanced packages, the manufacturing companies are also focusing on incorporating attributes such as RFID system, QR code, holographic images, Fresnel lenses and other 3D and technologically advanced devices. In addition, the manufacturing companies are incorporating features that offer fire-retardant, waterproof and non-corrosive advantage. With the growing need to deliver the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and food products safely, companies are significantly witnessing demand for robust packaging solutions. These factors are expected to rev up adoption of the end load cartoning machines in the global market during the forecast period.

Sales in Food Industry to Remain High

Preference for safe delivery of cosmetic, pharmaceutical and electronic products is projected to boost demand for manufacturing more than 70 containers per minute. In terms of revenue, the 70 to 150 CPM product type segment is projected to witness the highest growth, recording more than US$ 1,000 Mn by 2026-end. On the other hand, the less than 70 CPM product type segment is projected to reflect a significant CAGR during the forecast period. By orientation, the vertical orientation segment is projected to reflect the fastest growth in the global market during the forecast period. However, the horizontal orientation segment is projected to generate significant revenue growth, accounting for more than US$ 1,100 Mn by 2017-end.

During the forecast period, the 200 to 1000 CC dimensions segment is projected to represent the highest revenue growth, representing more than US$ 1,000 Mn. In addition, the 200 to 1000 CC dimensions segment is projected to reflect a robust CAGR throughout the forecast period. By end use, the food segment is projected to reflect a robust growth in terms of revenue, accounting for more than US$ 500 Mn by 2017-end. In contrary, the homecare end use segment is projected to reflect a healthy CAGR through 2026.

Market Players

Major players operating in the global market of end load cartoning machine are I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A., Molins Langen, Omori Machinery Co., Ltd., Bosch Packaging Technology, Marchesini Group, ACG Worldwide Private Limited, IWK Verpackungstechnik GmbH, Douglas Machine Inc., SHIBUYA PACKAGING SYSTEM CORPORATION and ROVEMA GmbH.

