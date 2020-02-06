Energy Storage as a Service Market Professional Survey Ongoing Development Trend’s By 2027

Energy Storage as a Service Market: Introduction

Energy storage as a service (ESaaS) is a facility to avail an energy storage system by entering into a service agreement, without buying the system. Energy storage systems deliver a wide range of services to generate revenue; create savings; and improve electricity resiliency.

The operation of an ESaaS system is a unique mixture of an advanced battery storage system, an energy management system, and a service contract, which can provide value to a business by providing reliable power more economically

For most ESaaS services, energy is stored in night time and during off-peak hours when energy is produced from non-carbon-releasing sources. This energy is then used to counterbalance the required carbon production during peak hours.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/energy-storage-as-a-service-market.html

Key Drivers of Energy Storage as a Service Market:

Energy storage systems are expected to become a crucial element of power management systems, due to peak demands frequently changing with time of the day and season. Energy storage as a service (ESaaS) guarantees reduction in the most expensive hours of electric demand for building owners, thereby lowering electricity bills at no cost. This drives the ESaaS market.

Rising attention toward and considerable investments in renewable power energy generation are driving the global energy storage as a service market. Major economies across the world are greatly focusing on developing power generation by using renewable energy sources so as to reduce their dependency on the conventional power generation through fossil fuels. Renewable energy currently holds a substantial share in the total energy production worldwide.

Back-up Power Service Segment and Utility End-user Segment to Witness Attractive Opportunities:

The global energy storage as a service market can be segmented in terms of system, service, end-user, and region

Based on system, the market can be divided into energy storage system, control and monitoring system, and service contract. The most common energy storage systems used for ESaaS are lithium-ion or flow batteries, primarily due to their size, high efficiencies, and low reaction times.

In terms of service, the global energy storage as a service market can be classified into demand response, back-up power, peak shaving, and others. The back-up power service segment is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. If an electricity grid experiences power outage, the ESaaS system offers a back-up power service to continue powering all or a portion of the facility.

Based on end-user, the market can be divided into utility and commercial & industrial. The utility segment dominated the global energy storage as a service market in 2018 and it is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period.

For More Information,Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=71220

Europe expected to hold a Major Share of Global Energy Storage as a Service Market: