Failure Analysis-Global Market Outlook 2017-2026

According to Publisher, the Failure Analysis Market is accounted for $ 5300.26 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach $11150.26 Million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Rising applications of failure analysis equipment in nanotechnology and medical applications and advancements in technology and usage of failure analysis equipment in semiconductors are some of the factors driving the market. However, high maintenance and equipment cost may hinder the market growth. Demand for failure analysis equipment in emerging nations may create an opportunity to the market.

Failure analysis is a process in which the origin cause for the failure is recognized and the correction in the product is done. It is widely used in sectors such as material science, bioscience and other sectors. These processes mainly deal with the failures in structures, assemblies and components. The recognition of failure is a multilevel process which includes the physical investigation of the product. This process is done by the experts in those fields who can recognize the problem and who can make essential changes in the products.

By Equipment, Focused ION Beam System (FIB) segment accounted for the largest market share in the global Failure Analysis market owing to their extensive utilization.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Failure Analysis market during the forecast period owing to investing heavily in medical technologies, nanotechnology and R&D infrastructure.

Some of the key players in Failure Analysis market include FEI Company, Hitachi High, Technologies Corporation, Jeol Ltd., CARL Zeiss SMT GmbH, Intertek Group PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Motion X Corporation, Tescan Orsay Holding, A.S., EAG (Evans Analytical Group) Inc. , A&D Company Ltd., Raytheon Company (U.S.), Meyer Burger Technology, Canon Anelva Corporation, Veeco Instruments Inc., Bruker Corporation, Plasma-Therm, Scia Systems GmbH, EDAX, Inc., Innovative Circuits Engineering, Inc. and IXRF Systems, Inc.

Equipments Covered:

-Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

-Dual-Beam Systems

-Focused ION Beam System (FIB)

-Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

Technologies Covered:

-Broad ION Milling (BIM)

-Reactive ION Etching (RIE)

-Secondary ION Mass Spectroscopy (SIMS)

-Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDX)

-Focused ION Beam (FIB)

-Materials Technology

-Physical Technology

-Non-Destructive Technology (NDT)

Applications Covered:

-Bio Science

-Material Science

-Industrial Science

