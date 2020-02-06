Flexible AC Transmission Systems Market Report Perspective with Study of Leading Players 2027

A flexible AC transmission system or FACTS consists of static equipment. This system is utilized for the AC transmission of electrical energy. The system is designed for improving the controllability and enhance the capacity of power transfer of the network. This system is usually power-electronic based. Use of flexible AC transmission system helps in increasing the reliability of the AC grids. It also helps in cutting down the cost of delivery. Use of these systems of help in improving the quality of transmission and the overall efficacy of power transmission by providing reactive or inductive power to the grid.

Some of the notable developments in the global flexible AC transmission systems market are given below:

In January 2018, Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc. announced that the company has launched a 5kV Vacuum Circuit Breaker. This product is specifically designed to replace the traditional oil circuit breakers that are quickly going out of fashion.

In July 2019, ABB Inc. announced the launch of innovative solutions that will ensure early compliance with the upcoming European guidelines and deliver more benefits. These solutions are also designed to cut down the risk in the grid network connections and supporting stable and reliable operations. The UNITROL® 1000 Series is the first global product that is completely compliant with the new European guidelines about grid systems.

In March 2019, GE announced that its Energy Grid Solutions segment has been successful in securing the contract for modernization of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RRVPL). This technology-driven project is a part of a large-scale solution designed to propel the production of renewable energy and execute grid initiatives.

Global Flexible AC Transmission Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Some of the key driving factors for the global flexible AC transmission systems market are listed below: