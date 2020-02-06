Global Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment is an instrument used for peptide synthesis according to the principle of solid phase peptide synthesis. Peptides are used to prepare epitope-specific antibodies, map antibody epitopes and enzyme binding sites and to design novel enzymes, drugs and vaccines. Peptide synthesis is characterized as the formation of a peptide bond between two amino acids.
This report focuses on Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automatic Peptide Synthesis Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AAPPTec
Peptide Scientific Inc
CEM
Gyros Protein Technologies
Biotage
Shimadzu
Activotec
CSBio
Intavis
Hainan Jianbang Pharmaceutical Science Co.,Ltd
Multisyntech GmbH
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Semi-Automatic Peptide Synthesizer
Automatic Peptide Synthesizer
Segment by Application
School Laboratory
Biopharmaceutical Company
Synthesis Services Company
