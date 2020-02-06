Global Boat Composite Material Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Boat Composite Material Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Boat Composite Material Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The Boat market is the most deeply penetrated of all end markets served by the composites industry. Yachts, sailboats and other boats use lots of marine composites.In our report, major Boat composite products include glass fiber composites, polymer fiber materials and carbon fiber composites.
The global Boat Composite Material market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Boat Composite Material volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Boat Composite Material market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Toray
Cytec Solvay
3A Composites
Gurit
Owens Corning
Johns Manville
Hexcel Corporation
SGL Group
Janicki Industries
Unitech Aerospace
Mar-Bal
Tufcot
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRPs)
Polymer Fiber Reinforced Plastics (PFRPs)
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs)
Others
Segment by Application
Powerboats
Sailboats
Cruise Liner
Others
