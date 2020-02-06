Global Home Aquarium Filter Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Home Aquarium Filter Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Home Aquarium Filter Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Aquarium filters are critical components of both freshwater and marine aquaria.Aquarium filters remove physical and soluble chemical waste products from aquaria, simplifying maintenance. Furthermore, aquarium filters are necessary to support life as aquaria are relatively small, closed volumes of water compared to the natural environment of most fish.This report covers Aquarium filter for home use.
This report focuses on Home Aquarium Filter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Home Aquarium Filter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Aqua Design Amano
EHEIM
Juwel Aquarium
Central Garden and Pet
Interpet
AZOO
Tetra
Arcadia
API/Mars Affiliates
Shenzhen Resun
Hailea
Minjiang
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Box Filters
Canister Filters
Diatomic Filters
Fluidized Bed Filters
Power Filters
Sponge Filters
Trickle Filters
UGF (Under Gravel Filter)
Others
Segment by Application
Aquarium Length < 20cm
Aquarium Length 20-30 cm
Aquarium Length 31-40 cm
Aquarium Length 41-50 cm
Aquarium Length 51-60 cm
Aquarium Length >60 cm
