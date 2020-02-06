Global Polyvinylidene Chloride Coated Film Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Polyvinylidene Chloride Coated Film Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Polyvinylidene Chloride Coated Film Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polyvinylidene chloride or PVdC is applied as a water-based coating to plastic films such as biaxially-oriented polypropylene (BOPP) and polyester (PET). This coating increases the barrier properties of the film, reducing the permeability of the film to oxygen and flavours and thus extending the shelf life of the food inside the package.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mondi Group

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Cosmo Films Ltd

Bilcare Research AG

CPH Chemie + Papier Holding AG

SKC Co., Ltd

Discovery Flexibles Ltd

Shiner International, Inc.

Caprihans

Interni Film

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello.Inc

Polinas

Treofan Group

RMCL

Unitika Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Coated PVDC One Side

Coated PVDC Two Side

Segment by Application

Food

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

