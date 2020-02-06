Global Weld Positioner Market Research Report 2019
A Weld Positioner is a device that rotates around a 360° spin that allows a welder to stand in one position and constantly work on a level surface.
This report focuses on Weld Positioner volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Weld Positioner market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Koike Aronson, Inc
Hywema
PrestonEastin
Jinan North Equipment
LJ Welding Automation
Warpp Engineers
M.B.C Company
Weldlogic
Team Industries
Redrock Automation LTD
Baileigh Industrial
Lincoln Electric
PEMA
Automa
AC Precision
IRCO Automation
MK Products Inc
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Welding Turntables
Pipe Welding Positioners
Rotary Welding Positioners
Headstock & Tailstock Positioners
General Welding Positioners
Gripper Welding Chucks
Others
Segment by Application
Aerospace
Heavy Construction Vehicles
Tanker Manufacturing
Steel
Passenger Train Manufacturing
Automobile
Others
