Grain Protectant Market : Research by Key players, Type and Application, Future Growth to 2026

Global Grain Protectant Market: Overview

Grain protectants are liquids or dusts applied onto newly harvested grains intended for short-term or long-term storage. Protectants should be applied onto newly harvested grains only once before they are stored. Application of protectants is a preventive method as it offers protection against insect infestation for a period ranging from several months to more than a year.

As per a research report published by Lancaster University in September 1998, grain spoilage is usually the cumulative result of several different handling and management operations and decisions. The report states that the overall chance of maintaining grain quality depends on the entire management program. Hence, just two to three methods applied individually may not deliver the desired results.

Global Grain Protectant Market: Key Segments

The global grain protectant market can be segmented based on control method, target pest, and grain type. Based on control method, the market can be divided into chemical, physical, and biological methods. The chemical method segment can be sub-divided into insecticides, fumigants, and rodenticides. The physical method segment can be sub-segmented into traps & baits, aeration, and heat treatment. The biological method segment can be sub-classified into microbial and botanicals.

The chemical method segment accounts for a leading market share. This is attributable to higher effectiveness of chemical methods compared to physical and biological methods. Moreover, producers in the grain protectant market offer a wide range of chemical compounds such as fumigants, insecticides, and rodenticides for use in grain storage spaces to prevent pests such as rodents, insects, and fungi.