Growth Rate in Battery Energy Storage Market including key players Primus Power, AES Energy Storage

Battery energy storage system that stores various forms of energy via the use of a battery technology for it to be used at a later time. It store energy from solar arrays or the electric grid and provide that energy to a home or business purpose. Modern battery energy storage system usually includes a built-in inverter and computerized control systems. Battery energy storage system has various applications like self-consumption, peak shaving, load shifting, emergency backup and various grid services. It is commonly used to smooth out the minor fluctuations in energy output for small and large electricity sources. It is also used in electric vehicles, trains and bikes.

A latest study released by Advance Market Analytics on Global Battery Energy Storage System Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Battery Energy Storage System market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2025*.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Battery Energy Storage System competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AES Energy Storage, LLC (United States), ABB (Switzerland), LG Chem (South Korea), General Electric Company (United States), NEC (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Samsung SDI (South Korea), Contemporary Amperex Technology co. Limited (China), Primus Power (United States) and Tesla (United States).

Market Drivers

Rising Energy Consumption World Wide

Increasing Demand from Electric Vehicle Sector

Market Trend

Replacement of Sodium-Sulphur Battery by Lithium-Ion Battery

Restraints

Regulatory Barriers in the Certain Parts of the World

Lack of Availability of Vendors and Project Financing

Opportunities

Growing Need for More Power Quality and Highly Efficient Energy Systems

Increasing Demand for Grid-Connected Solutions

Challenges

High Capital Investment for System Deployment

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 13th February 2019, The AES Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation collaborate with Tata Power-DDL to power up South Asia’s largest Grid-Scale Energy Storage System in India.

On 23rd March 2018, ABB launched a new solar power storage solution REACT 2 which has a capacity of 12kWh increasing electricity self-efficiency of homes. REACT 2 inverter and energy storage solution includes a high-voltage Li-ion battery with a long life.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Competitive Landscape:



Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Players profiled are AES Energy Storage, LLC (United States), ABB (Switzerland), LG Chem (South Korea), General Electric Company (United States), NEC (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Samsung SDI (South Korea), Contemporary Amperex Technology co. Limited (China), Primus Power (United States) and Tesla (United States).

List of players also available in Coverage: Beckett Energy Systems (United States), Altairnano (United States) and Zest Energy (United Kingdom)

Type (Lead-Acid Battery Energy Storage , Ni-MH Battery Energy Storage , Sodium Sulfur Battery Energy Storage , Lithium Battery Energy Storage , Others), Application (Residential, Non-Residential, Utilities, Other), Element (Battery, Hardware, Other), Connection (On-Grid Connection, Off-Grid Connection)

To comprehend Global Battery Energy Storage System market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Battery Energy Storage System market is analyzed across major global regions. Advance Market Analytics also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

