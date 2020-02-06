Gypsum Plaster Market Brief Analysis By Top Key Players 2025

Recently, the construction sector witnessed a number of new technologies, new trends, and innovations across all applications. This has augmented the construction industry, providing higher performance. Gypsum plaster is a modern-day solution replacing the old method of surface plastering using sand cement. Gypsum surface plaster has caught attention and gaining popularity for the last few years, owing to its excellent and unique properties. Gypsum plaster has excellent insulation properties and it can provide both thermal and acoustic insulation. In addition, it offers impact resistance and protection against fire, moisture, and vapors. Incorporation of gypsum plaster during construction activities results in minimum curing time and aids in faster construction, reduction in the POP cost, and reduction in electricity bills; as gypsum plaster keeps houses cool during summers and hot during winters due to its low thermal conductivity.

Based on plaster system, the gypsum plaster market can be segmented into machine-applied plaster, manually applied plaster, finishes, and others. Machine-applied plaster is a leading segment of the gypsum plaster market, followed by the finishes segment. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Based on raw material, the market can be segmented into natural gypsum and synthetic gypsum. The synthetic gypsum segment dominates the market and is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into residential and non-residential. Demand for gypsum plaster in the residential sector is projected to increase during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for housing in urban areas across all regions. Furthermore, demand for gypsum plaster in the non-residential sector is also likely to increase in the near future, due to rising non-residential construction activities in Middle East & Africa. Rising expenditure on modern construction materials is anticipated to drive the gypsum plaster market during the forecast period.

Rise in demand for an alternative plaster material in the cement manufacturing industry and preference for repairing the existing infrastructure rather than constructing the new one are some of the key factors likely to boost the gypsum plaster market during the forecast period. Conventional plastering methods such as sand cement plastering require water curing for long duration and involve crack formation due to high heat of hydration. As compared to sand cement plastering, gypsum plastering requires less curing time and does not involve crack formation. Furthermore, being light in weight and possessing low thermal conductivity, it aids in decreasing the structural load of building, thereby saving on the energy cost.