How 2G, 3G & 4G Wireless Network Market Will Grow In The Upcoming Year? HP, Huawei, Intel

Summary

The wireless network infrastructure market is currently in a phase of transition as mobile network operators seek to address increasing mobile traffic demands amidst global economic uncertainties. This paradigm shift is bringing new challenges and opportunities to infrastructure vendors.

In 2011, global 2G , 3G and 4G wireless infrastructure revenues stood at $45.9 billion. Signals and Systems Telecom estimates that these revenues will increase 8 percent year on year (YOY) reaching $49.7 billion by end of 2012, primarily driven by LTE investments. However, between 2012 and 2017, the market is expected to shrink to $48.6 billion.

Although, the new wave of 4G macrocell Radio Access Network (RAN) and core network investments will not be able to compensate the overall declines in 2G and 3G equipment sales, operators are expected to significantly increase their spending in the evolving small cell and carrier WiFi equipment market. Small cell and WiFi offload equipment will represent a market worth $5.4 billion in 2017. Consequently the small cell and WiFi offload market segment is attracting considerable attention from both established vendors as well as startups which solely focus on the small cell market.

This report provides an in-depth assessment of the 2G, 3G and 4G wireless network infrastructure market, and also explores the small cell and WiFi offload, and the mobile backhaul markets. Besides analyzing the key market drivers, challenges, regional CAPEX commitments and vendor strategies, the report also presents revenue and unit shipment forecasts for the wireless network infrastructure, small cell and WiFi offload, and the mobile backhaul markets from 2012 to 2017 at a regional as well as a global scale. Historical figures and vendor shares are also provided for 2010 and 2011.

The report covers the following topics

2G (GSM and CDMA) technology and market trends 3G (WCDMA, TD-SCDMA and CDMA-2000) technology and market trends 4G (LTE, WiMAX) technology and market trends Core network equipment market trends

Mobile backhaul equipment and market trends WiFi offload, small cell and HetNet technology and market trends Market drivers for wireless network infrastructure investments Challenges to the wireless network infrastructure ecosystem Vendor profiles and strategies

Global and regional market analysis and forecasts SWOT analysis of the wireless network infrastructure market

Key Questions Answered:

The report answers to the following key questions.

How is the 2G, 3G & 4G infrastructure market evolving by segment and region? What will the market size be in 2017 and at what rate will it grow?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth? How will the market shape for small cell infrastructure such as Femtocells, Picocells, Microcells and other “”HetNet”” deployments? How will WiFi fit into future network architectures for access and offload? Who are the key vendors in the market, what is their market share and what are their strategies? What strategies should be adopted by operators and vendors to remain a dominant market force? Which 2G, 3G & 4G technology constitutes the highest amount of spending and how will this evolve overtime? How will LTE deployments proceed, and how long will GSM, HSPA and CDMA technologies coexist with LTE? When will WiMAX infrastructure spending diminish ? What is the global and regional outlook for RAN and core network sub-markets ? What is the opportunity for wireless backhaul market, and what new backhaul solutions are evolving?

List of Tables

1 Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Topics Covered

1.3 Key Questions Answered

1.4 Key Findings

1.5 Methodology

1.6 Target Audience

1.7 Companies Mentioned

2 Chapter 2: An Overview of the Wireless Infrastructure Market

2.1 2G (GSM and CDMA)

2.1.1 2G Trends & Developments

2.1.2 2G Market Summary

2.2 3G (WCDMA, TD-SCDMA and CDMA 2000)

2.2.1 3G Trends and Developments

2.2.2 3G Market Summary

2.3 4G (LTE and WiMAX)

2.3.1 4G Trends and Developments

2.3.2 4G Market Summary

2.4 RAN Market for 2G/3G/4G

2.4.1 RAN Trends and Developments

2.4.1.1 C-RAN

2.4.1.2 HetNets

2.5 Mobile Core Network for 2G/3G/4G

2.5.1 Mobile Core Trends and Developments

2.5.2 Summary

2.6 Backhaul

2.6.1 Backhaul Trends and Developments

2.6.2 Summary

2.7 WiFi Offload

2.7.1 Wi-Fi Trends and Developments

2.7.2 Wi-Fi Summary

2.8 Small Cell Market

2.8.1 Femtocell

2.8.2 Picocell

2.8.3 Microcell

2.8.4 Metrocell

2.8.5 Small Cells Trends and Developments

3 Chapter 3: Market Drivers, Barriers and Risks

3.1 Mobile Infrastructure Market Drivers

3.1.1 Smartphone and Tablet Proliferation

3.1.1.1 Strategic Choice for Operators: Reduce Cost per Mega Bit

3.1.1.2 Strategic Choice for Operators: Offer Subsidised and Affordable Smartphones

3.1.2 Mobile Subscription Growth

3.1.2.1 Strategic Choice for Operators: Upgrade to New Technologies and Architectures

3.1.3 Mobile Broadband Growth

3.1.3.1 Strategic Choice for Operators: Invest in Backhaul

3.1.4 Data Traffic Growth

3.1.4.1 Strategic Choice for Operators: Smarter Data offloading

3.1.5 Trend Summary

3.2 Barriers

3.2.1 A drop in CAPEX/Sales Ratio

3.2.2 Operators Embracing RAN Sharing

3.2.3 Operators are Finding Innovative Ways to Address Capacity Issues

3.3 Risks

3.3.1 Political, Social, Economic, Social and Environmental Threats

3.4 Summary of Driving and Resisting Forces

3.5 Business Case for Investments in New and Existing Technologies

3.5.1.1 Gain Operational Efficiencies through strategic Investments

3.5.1.2 Invest in Capacity for Increased Revenue Opportunities

3.5.1.3 Deliver Best User Experience

3.5.1.4 Reduce Competitive Threats

3.5.1.5 Target the M2M opportunities

….Continued

