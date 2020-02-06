In-flight Catering Services Market to Reach ~ US$ 29.5 Bn by 2027

The growth of the global in-flight catering services market is reflective of the customer-centricity of airlines. World-renowned airlines have earned the trust of frequent fliers through their premium services. Besides, the aviation industry has transcended as the most sophisticated, customer-oriented, and refined sector. The importance of in-flight catering services in adding value to the experience of guests has played a vital role in market growth. Airline operators invest large sums of money in training flight attendants to provide premium catering services. Moreover, airlines are also investing ample time in narrowing down on the best option for in-flight meals. It is, therefore, safe to expect that the global in-flight catering services market is riding along a lucrative pathway.

Transparency Market Research, in a research report predicts that the global in-flight catering services market would expand at a steady CAGR of 5.0% over the period between 2019 and 2027. Furthermore, the total value of the global in-flight catering services market held a total value of US$ 18 Billion in 2018.

Strategies of Renowned Airlines

Singapore airlines has earned the prestige of being one of the most customer-centric airlines. With their personalised approach and premium services, the airlines have constantly earned accolades and appreciation from travellers. The expertise of the staff in food catering has been a matter of distinction for the Singapore Airlines. The growth of this well-acclaimed carrier has also contributed towards the growth of the global in-flight catering services market. Moreover, other airlines are also making prudent efforts to match the starry standards set by Singapore airlines.

Emirates has emerged as the favourite airline in terms of food catering. The meals provided by emirates are a matter of discussion amongst allied travellers. The desserts and snacks provided by emirates are especially very popular amongst frequent fliers. The hospitality of the emirates staff while offering food catering services has also earned global recognition. It is expected that the global in-flight catering services market would grow alongside key developments across major airlines. A major proportion of the airline budget is dedicated towards ensuring premium in-flight catering services.

Boom in the Aviation Industry to Drive Sales

After witnessing a prolonged damp period, the aviation industry has regained momentum over the past few years. The boom in the industry can be attributed to multiple factors including favourable government policies, large-scale funding from key-investors, and increasing air traffic. Considering the aforementioned factors, the global demand within the in-flight catering services market is expected to touch new heights. However, introduction of paid meals by certain airlines is a matter of concern for the market vendors.

Two of the leading vendors operating in the global in-flight catering services market are LGS Sky Chefs and Flying Food Group, LLC.

