Intelligent HMI Solutions Market – Rapid adoption of HMI technology Uptake Growth!

Intelligent HMI Solutions Market Introduction

An intelligent HMI (Human-machine interface) solution is a large platform where a human can easily interact or communicate with machines. HMI solutions provide exclusive opportunities for recreation, learning, and other applications related to decision making tools. Alongside, it helps in the prompt procurement of skills for users. A good HMI has capabilities to deliver natural & realistic communications to humans with the help of external devices.

Intelligent human-machine interface solutions have been employed in several industries such as entertainment, electronics, medical, and defense to provide visual display data, oversee KPIs, track production time, trends, and tags, monitor machine inputs & outputs and more. Furthermore, HMI solutions are specifically enhanced to meet a user’s precise human machine interface requirements by using standardized and open interfaces in software also, that enable effective integration into user automation systems.

Intelligent HMI Solutions Market- Competitive Landscape

In March 2018, ABB Ltd introduced its multi-touch HMI control panels “CP600-Pro,” specifically designed for applications that require glass touch-screen panels for information display and operation. This multi-touch HMI control panel is available in various screen sizes: 5, 7, 10.1, 15.6, and 21.5 inch.

In May 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation completely acquired ICONICS, Inc. located in the U.S. ICONICS, Inc.’s advanced software products are mainly used for HMI, SCADA, mobile, IoT, analytics, and cloud applications. This acquisition would help Mitsubishi Electric Corporation to expand its automation business worldwide.

ABB Ltd

Founded in 1988 and based in Switzerland, ABB Ltd designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes industrial automation, electrification, robotics, and motion products for various end-users such as industry and transport, utilities, and infrastructure worldwide. Its industrial automation segment provides HMI solutions, advanced process control software, process and discrete control solutions, analytical instrumentation and solutions, electric ship propulsion systems, as well as remote monitoring, preventive maintenance, and cybersecurity services.

Siemens AG

Founded in 1847 and located in Germany, the company provides camstar electronics suite software and human machine interface technology based products. Siemens AG has a global presence across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and rest of the world.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Founded in 1906 and based in the U.S., Honeywell International, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures industrial, home & building, and space and aviation control products. The company provides electronic control systems and components, including flight and engine control systems, guidance systems, surveillance and warning systems, precision components, HMI solutions, precision pointing & isolation systems, spacecraft attitude & positioning systems, and communications services for military aircraft and spacecraft powerful SCADA systems, commercial and business aircraft, and airports.

Emerson Electric Co.

Founded in 1890, with headquarters in the U.S., Emerson Electric Co. provides various innovative solutions such as valves, measurement & analytical instrumentation; industrial solutions; actuators, and regulators; and process control systems and solutions. The company has a global presence across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and rest of the world.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Based in Japan and established in 1921, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation designs and manufactures electrical and electronic equipment across the globe. The company mainly provides network camera systems, wireless and wired communications systems, satellite communications and radar equipment, HMI solutions, broadcasting and information systems equipment, network security systems, data transmission devices, systems integration products, and other products.

Some of the prominent players in the Intelligent HMI solutions market are Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric Se, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Kontron AG and Advantech Co., Ltd.

Intelligent HMI Solutions Market Dynamics

Rapid adoption of HMI technology in the automotive sector driving the Intelligent HMI solutions Market

HMI solutions are projected to witness better growth in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) to satisfy the automobile customers due to rapid adoption of autonomous & connected vehicles. HMI and ADAS, both play an important role in creating a friendly visual environment among the technology and user in automotive sector. Moreover, with the adoption of head-up display (HUD), the driver gets better assistance in finding the direction, helping specifically in times of rainfall and fog. When there is a possibility of collision, ADAS can easily communicate data collected by radars with the help of HMI to identify route condition.

High cost of advanced HMI solutions restraining growth of the market

High cost of advanced HMI systems pre-mounted in automobiles is restricting the acceptance of HMI solutions among cost-sensitive consumers. The cost of touchscreens and display make HMI more expensive than the previously used analog device clusters. Furthermore, several automobile OEMs are continuously concentrating on integrated central displays to remove the device clusters behind the steering. However, the growing acceptance of ADAS and security features are projected to drive the growth of the HMI solutions market.

