Intelligent Process Automation Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities

Intelligent process automation refers to application of new technologies such as computer vision, machine learning, artificial intelligence, cognitive automation, cloud technology for business process automation. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Accenture (Ireland), IBM (United States), Cognizant (United States), Genpact (United States), KPMG (Switzerland), Atos (France), Infosys (India), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Capgemini (France), Xerox Corporation (United States), Pegasystems (United States), Wipro (India), EXL Service (United States), Thoughtonomy (United Kingdom), CGI Group (Canada), UiPath (Romania) and HCL Technologies (India).

Intelligent process automation refers to application of new technologies such as computer vision, machine learning, artificial intelligence, cognitive automation, cloud technology for business process automation. Intelligent process automation market has high growth prospects owing to increasing focus on the business process automation and growth i information technology sector. Further, increasing demand from the developing economies as enterprises are focusing on digital transportation expected to drive the demand for intelligent process automation solutions over the forecasted period.

Market Trend

Technological Advancement Such As Integration of Cloud, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence Technology

Emphasizing On the Development of Centralized Intelligent Process Automation Tool

Market Drivers

Growing Focus Business Process Automation

Growth in Information Technology (IT) Industry

Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Automated Business Process

Increasing Demand from the Developing Economies

Growing Investment for Digital Transformation across Numerous Industry Verticals

Restraints

High Initial Investment Require For Intelligent Process Automation

Lack of Technical Expertise to Adopt New Technology

Challenges

Operational Issues Related With Implementation of Intelligent Process Automation System

To comprehend Global Intelligent Process Automation market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Intelligent Process Automation market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Global Intelligent Process Automation Major Applications/End users: IT Operations, Business Process Automation, Application Management, Content Management, Security, Others

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Intelligent Process Automation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Intelligent Process Automation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Intelligent Process Automation Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Intelligent Process Automation

Chapter 4: Presenting the Intelligent Process Automation Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Intelligent Process Automation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Intelligent Process Automation Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

