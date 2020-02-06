Mantle Cell Lymphoma Treatment Market Set For Massive Growth In In The Sector Over 2026

mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is a rare form of lymphoma B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL). This is a type of blood cancer that affects white blood cells called lymphocytes. Lymphocytes are white blood cells that help fight infections and other diseases in the body. This disease gets its name because it affects the lymphocytes in the mantle zone of lymph nodes. Lymphocytes are found mostly in the lymphatic system, which includes lymph nodes, spleen, and bone marrow.

MCL cells can spread to the lymph nodes or tissues, such as the gastrointestinal tract, liver, and bone marrow. A study published by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society revealed that approximately 70,800 new cases reported in the US in 2014, with only 6% of cases (about 4,200) of MCL. It is diagnosed more often in men than women. Caucasian men and women are at higher risk than men and women of color. MCL occurs mostly in older populations and the average age at which cases are diagnosed is the mid-60s. Common symptoms of the disease include abdominal pain or bloating, fever, loss of appetite and weight loss, nausea and / or vomiting, night sweats, indigestion and discomfort. The type of treatment for patients with MCL depends on various factors such as age, overall health of the patient, and stage of disease.

Mantle cell lymphoma treatment market globally is projected to grow rapidly in the next few years due to the increase in the number of people suffering from mantle cell lymphoma and enhance the research and development activities in the healthcare sector produces a profitable product pipeline. A study published in the Journal of Cancer for the Physicians indicate that 3,320 new cases diagnosed in the US MCL in 2016. Approval for a variety of new drugs by federal agencies are expected to drive the market mantle cell lymphoma treatment globally. For example, in May 2018, the FDA approved AstraZeneca Calquence (Acalabrutinib) for mantle cell lymphoma relapse or refractory adult. Mantle cell lymphoma treatment market is also driven by the development of targeted therapy drugs with low toxicity in combination with drugs approved for the treatment of relapsed mantle cell lymphoma. However, the side effects of these drugs such as neutropenia, anemia, and diarrhea tend to hold the mantle cell lymphoma treatments global market.

Market global mantle cell lymphoma treatment can be segmented by type of treatment, route of administration, end users, and regions. In terms of type of therapy, treatment of mantle cell lymphoma market can be categorized into targeted therapy, chemotherapy, biological, and radiotherapy. Based on the route of administration, treatment of mantle cell lymphoma global markets can be separated between oral and intravenous. In terms of the end user, mantle cell lymphoma treatment market can be divided into hospitals and clinics.

By area, mantle cell lymphoma treatments global market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North American markets are projected to lead the global mantle cell lymphoma treatment during the forecast period. dominance in this area is due to the increase in the prevalence of mantle cell lymphoma and increase health awareness among people about early diagnosis. In addition, the FDA focuses on rare diseases, including mantle cell lymphoma, by providing an accelerated approval, the designation breakthrough, and orphan drug designation to make treatment available for patients with rare diseases. Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to be the other major market for the increase in government initiatives and increases in research and development activities.

