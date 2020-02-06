Micro Nuclear Reactors Market – By Application, Manufacturer, and Segmentation 2025

Demand for electricity has been increasing exponentially across the globe since the last few decades.. According to the International Energy Outlook 2016, the net electricity generation stood at 21.6 trillion kWh across the globe in 2012 and is projected to reach 25.8 trillion kWh in 2020. It is further projected to reach 36.5 trillion kWh in 2040 due to the changes in power systems (from small and isolated to integrated national and international systems). Coal continues to be a widely used fuel for power generation; however, the nuclear power generation and renewable sources are cleaner forms of electricity generation and hence have anticipated the growth of global electricity generation.

Increase in environmental concerns about the emission of greenhouse gases is driving the demand for renewable energy sources such as hydropower, wind, solar power, tides, and geothermal heat for electricity generation. Nuclear power generation is considered the cleaner source of electricity after renewable sources. According to the International Energy Outlook 2016, the world electricity generation from nuclear power stood at 2.3 trillion kWh in 2012 and is estimated to reach 4.5 trillion kWh in 2040. Nuclear reactors provide a reliable, cost-effective, and low emission source of electricity generation.

Large nuclear reactors are capable of catering to the demand for electricity; however, their production entails high capital and infrastructure costs. Micro-nuclear reactors are small and simpler units of nuclear reactors for electricity generation. These nuclear reactors are economical alternatives to the large nuclear reactors. Furthermore, they are increasingly used at remote locations. Economies of scale are significantly achieved by the manufacturers for continuous production and short construction period for micro-nuclear reactors. These factors are primarily driving the market for micro-nuclear reactors across the world. Rise in private investments and increase in government funded research and development projects are also anticipated to boost the global micro-nuclear reactors market.

Prominent companies operating in the micro-nuclear reactors market are Westinghouse Electric Company LLC, Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy, Ltd., and NuScale Power, LLC.