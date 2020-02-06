NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Market Update: Check It Out Who is The FastestMarketplace Climber 14444

An extensive analysis of the NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Market strategy of the leading companies in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the strategy concept and the tools that can be used to assess and analyze strategy. It also analyzes the company’s strategy in the light of Porter’s Value Chain, Porter’s Five Forces, SWOT analysis, and recommendation on Balanced Scorecard for supply chain analysis considering few players like Aviat Networks, AVM, AWS (Amazon Web Services), Axis Teknologies, Axxcelera Broadband Wireless (Moseley Associates), Azcom Technology, Baidu, Banco Santander, BandwidthX, Barracuda Networks, Benetel, Bharti Airtel, Big Switch Networks, Birdstep Technology, Black Box Corporation, BliNQ Networks, Blu Wireless Technology, BlueCoat, BluWan, Brain4Net, BridgeWave Communications, Broadband Forum, Broadcom etc.

Summary

Service providers continue to face increasing CapEx and OpEx burdens, amid growing requirements for high-speed mobile broadband services. By eliminating reliance on expensive proprietary hardware platforms, NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) and SDN (Software Defined Networking) promise to reduce service provider CapEx. In addition, both technologies can significantly slash OpEx due to a reduction in physical space, labor and power consumption.

Driven by the promise of TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) reduction, mobile operators are aggressively jumping on the NFV and SDN bandwagon, targeting deployments across a multitude of areas. By the end of 2020, Research estimates that NFV and SDN investments on service provider networks will account for over $18 Billion. These investments will initially focus on EPC/mobile core, IMS, policy control, CPE (Customer Premises Equipment), CDN (Content Delivery Network) and transport networks.

Spanning over 1,600 pages, the “”NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Market: 2016 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts” report package encompasses three comprehensive reports covering covering NFV, SDN, conventional 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G wireless network infrastructure and HetNet (Heterogeneous Network) infrastructure:

• The SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Ecosystem: 2016 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

• The Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem: 2016 – 2030 – Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, C-RAN, RRH, DAS, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core, Backhaul & Fronthaul

• The HetNet Ecosystem (Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS): 2016 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

This report package provides an in-depth assessment of NFV, SDN, network virtualization, 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G wireless network infrastructure and HetNet gear. Besides analyzing enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, use cases, mobile operator case studies, regional CapEx commitments, regulatory landscape, standardization, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies, the report package also presents revenue and unit shipment forecasts for multiple submarkets including:

Conventional 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G Wireless Network Infrastructure

• Macrocell RAN Base Stations

• Macrocell Backhaul

• Mobile Core

HetNet Infrastructure

• Small Cells

• Small Cell Backhaul

• Carrier Wi-Fi

• C-RAN (Centralized RAN)

• C-RAN Fronthaul

• DAS (Distributed Antenna Systems) NFV

• Hardware Appliances

• Orchestration & Management Software

• VNF (Virtualized Network Function) Software SDN

• SDN-Enabled Hardware Appliances

• SDN-Enabled Virtual Switches

• Orchestration & Management Software

• SDN Controller Software

• Network Applications Software

The report package comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report package.

Topics Covered:

The report package covers the following topics: Wireless Network Infrastructure Topics

• 2G (GSM and CDMA) technology and market trends

• 3G (W-CDMA/HSPA, TD-SCDMA and CDMA-2000) technology and market trends

• 4G (LTE, LTE-Advanced and WiMAX) technology and market trends

• 5G (IMT-2020) technology and market trends

• Mobile core technology and market trends

• Mobile transport (backhaul and fronthaul) technology and market trends

• HetNet (Wi-Fi offloading, small cell, C-RAN and DAS) technology and market trends

• Analysis of key trends such as enterprise RAN, TD-LTE, VoLTE virtualization, unlicensed small cells and ScaaS (Small Cells as a Service)

• Market drivers for wireless network infrastructure investments

• Challenges and barriers to the ecosystem

• Profiles and strategies of over 350 wireless network infrastructure vendors

• Strategic recommendations for ecosystem players

• Global and regional market analysis and forecasts

• SWOT analysis of the wireless network infrastructure market NFV & SDN Topics

• SDN, NFV and network virtualization technology

• Enabling technologies, protocols, architecture and key trends

• Use cases, applications, PoC (Proof of Concept) and commercial deployment case studies

• CapEx saving potential of SDN and NFV

• Orchestration and management platforms

• Regulatory landscape and standardization

• Industry roadmap and value chain

• Market drivers for SDN/NFV investments

• Challenges and barriers to the ecosystem

• Profiles and strategies of over 240 SDN/NFV ecosystem players

• Strategic recommendations for ecosystem players

• Global and regional market analysis and forecasts Key Questions Answered: The report package provides answers to the following key questions:

• How is the 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G wireless network infrastructure market evolving by segment and region?

• Which 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G technology constitutes the highest amount of spending and how will this evolve overtime?

• What is the global and regional outlook for RAN and mobile core submarkets?

• How will the market shape for HetNet infrastructure such as small cells, C-RAN and DAS?

• How will Wi-Fi fit into future network architectures for access and offload?

• What is the opportunity for mobile transport networking gear, and what new backhaul/fronthaul solutions are evolving?

• How big is the SDN, NFV and network virtualization opportunity?

• What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

• What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

• Which regions, submarkets and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?

• How are service provider led initiatives driving SDN and NFV investments?

• How does regulation impact the adoption of SDN and NFV centric networks?

• How can NFV make the VoLTE (Voice over LTE) business case work?

• How can software defined DPI (Deep Packet Inspection) complement SDN functionality?

• What level of CapEx savings can SDN and NFV facilitate for service providers?

• Do SDN and NFV pose a threat to traditional network infrastructure vendors?

• Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?

• Is there a ring leader in the SDN and NFV ecosystem?

• What strategies should enabling technology providers, network infrastructure vendors, mobile operators and other ecosystem players adopt to remain competitive?

Table of Content

Chapter 1.1: Introduction

Executive Summary

Topics Covered

Forecast Segmentation

Key Questions Answered

Key Findings

Methodology

Target Audience

Companies & Organizations Mentioned

Chapter 1.2: An Overview of SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization What is Network Virtualization?

What is SDN (Software Defined Networking)? SDN Protocols OpenFlow

BGP-TE (Border Gateway Protocol – Traffic Engineering) PCEP (Path Computation Element Protocol)

I2RS (Interface to the Routing System) VxLAN (Virtual Extensible LAN)

ALTO (Application Layer Traffic Optimization) IETF Software Driven Networks

SDN Implementation Approaches

Network Virtualization Approach

Evolutionary Approach

The “Central Control” Approach

What is NFV (Network Functions Virtualization)? NFV Enabling Technologies

Cloud Computing and Network Virtualization Open Management and Control Protocols Industry Standard High-Volume Servers NFV Implementation Architecture

NFVI (NFV Infrastructure)

Hardware Resources

Chapter 1.3: SDN & NFV Use Case Scenarios Enterprise, Data Center & Generic Use Cases Network Virtualization

Scalable Data Centers

SD-WAN (Software Defined WAN)

Tap Aggregation

Dynamic WAN Re-Routing

Network Exchange: Interconnecting Physical Networks Improved Traffic Engineering

