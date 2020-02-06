Nocturia Market Research Trends Analysis by 2017-2025

Global Nocturia Market: Snapshot

Nocturia, also known as nocturnal polyuria, is a medical condition in which patients get a frequent urge to urinate while sleeping at night. It is particularly prevalent among the elderly who often find it difficult to sleep properly. The three broad categories of nocturia are mixed nocturia, bladder storage problems, and nocturnal polyuria.

Although, women between 18 to 49 years of age are more susceptible to nocturia than men, after the age of 60, it is men who are more prone to it. In order to treat nocturia, uncovering of neurological disorders, hypertension, cardiac symptoms, and intake of medicines such as cardiac glycosides is a must. Patients also need to be diagnosed for lower limb edema, sleep apnea, obesity, and pelvic analysis. This diagnostics segment of the nocturia market will likely keep driving demand upwards on account of a burgeoning elderly population worldwide.

From a geographical standpoint, North America, powered by the highly developed healthcare infrastructure in the advanced nations of Canada and the U.S. is a key region in the global nocturia market. It is trailed by Europe which is also witnessing a growth in the market owing to a surging geriatric population, sponsorship from government agencies and other companies, and other crucial support. Apart from Europe and North America, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World are also significantly contributing to the nocturia market, particularly in the area of research for development of new and more effective therapeutics. Both for aspiring and existing are exploring the opportunities for growth in the region.

Global Nocturia Market: Brief Description

Global Nocturia Market: Trends and Prospects

Global Nocturia Market: Geographical Outlook

Owing to robust healthcare infrastructure, the U.S. and Canada make North America as the most lucrative region in the global market for nocturia, although Europe too is experiencing escalation in demand due to rising aging population, feasible support, and sponsorship from government agencies and other companies. Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World market in terms of research activities are not contributing too significantly in the global nocturia market but for existing and new entrants these regions render pool of opportunities to explore and grow owing to developments in healthcare infrastructure, rise in disposable income, and increasing incidences of diabetes and bladder cancer conditions.

Astellas Pharma Inc., Allergan, Inc., Urigen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vantia Therapeutics, Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. are some of the key companies currently operational in global nocturia market.

