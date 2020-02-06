PC/Mac Gamer and PC/Mac Gaming Peripheral Market- Key Players are MadCatz, Logitech, Corsair, and Razer

Global PC/Mac Gamer and PC/Mac Gaming Peripheral Market: Overview

In recent times, interactive gaming such as PC/Mac games has gained popularity, especially among the younger population. There are over 1 billion PC gamers across the globe. PC/Mac gamers can be broadly segmented into enthusiast gamers, casual gamers, and hardcore gamers. Hardcore gamers spend a large amount of their time on PC/Mac games and are the main target consumers in the global PC/Mac gamer and PC/Mac gaming peripheral market. These gamers are aware of the latest technological developments in the field of interactive gaming and look out for advanced gaming peripherals. Though enthusiast gamers take a keen interest in games, they do not spend much of their time on these games, as hardcore gamers do. Casual gamers spend lesser time on PC/Mac games as compared to hardcore and enthusiast gamers. PC/Mac gaming peripherals include gamepads/controllers, mice, external speakers, keyboards, headsets, and headphones.

An increase in disposable incomes, the growing number of gamers, and advancements in gaming technology are the primary factors driving the growth of the global PC/Mac gamer and PC/Mac gaming peripheral market. The market has a huge potential to grow across developing economies such as India and China where an increase in disposable income has enabled customers to spend more on products such as gaming peripherals. However, the decline in the sales of PCs due to the growing adoption of mobile devices might play spoilsport in the growth of the market during the forecast period. Players in the global PC/Mac gamer and PC/Mac gaming peripheral market are investing on integrating advanced technology with gaming peripherals. This will further boost the growth of the market.

It is interesting to note that companies such as Sony and Microsoft are expanding the capabilities of their home video game console to PCs and Macs. Microsoft has introduced a remote gameplay feature for the Xbox One. This will allow Xbox games to be played with the help of a PC that has Windows 10 as the OS. On the other hand, Sony’s PlayStation 4 has a Remote Play feature that will allow users to play games remotely through a PC or a Mac. Such developments will also support the growth of the global PC/Mac gamer and PC/Mac gaming peripheral market.

Global PC/Mac Gamer and PC/Mac Gaming Peripheral Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global PC/Mac gamer and PC/Mac gaming peripheral market has been split into four key geographical segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The developed economies in North America and Europe have majorly contributed to the growth of the market. However, during the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as one of the fastest growing regions in the market owing to the increase in disposable income across countries such as India and China. According to the National Bureau of Statistics China, the annual per capita disposable income of urban households reached US$3,408.5 in 2012. In India, the overall annual income across medium households was US$1,587.6 bn in 2013. These countries have witnessed a consistently rising demand for mainstream and performance class PC/Mac gamer and PC/Mac gaming peripherals across internet cafes.

Some of the key players in the global PC/Mac gamer and PC/Mac gaming peripheral market are MadCatz, Logitech, Corsair, and Razer. Key players are focusing on expanding their product portfolio. For example, Corsair has introduced four new gaming keyboards and two gaming mice to the Vengeance and Raptor Gaming lines developed by the company. On the other hand, Razer has launched Turret, a wireless lapboard for PC gaming. It is a wireless and lightweight alternative to other bulky lapboards.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

