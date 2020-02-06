PC Processor Market- Key Players are Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, NVIDIA Corporation, Graphcore Ltd

A processor is also commonly known as microprocessor. It is chip mounted on the motherboard of the computer. This chip is a vital component of the personal computer (PC) along with RAM, memory, and connectors for input and output devices. The PC processor responds to input and processes the instruction that is used to drive the computer. The main functions of the processor are to fetch, decode, execute, and write back. A processor consist of processor registers, arithmetic logic unit, and a control unit. Processors are commonly referred to as Central Processing Unit (CPU) and they are installed in all PCs. However, there are many other processors too that are independently or simultaneously installed on the mother board. These processors perform their operations on some external data source, usually memory. Earlier, PCs primarily consisted of only the CPU. However, in the future, computers are likely to possess hybrid systems i.e multi-core CPUs with parallel core Graphics Processing Units (GPU). CPUs are very flexible as compared to other devices when it comes to software programs running on them and are used for general purpose work. GPUs have much better graphical interfaces and are used for high-end gaming, designing, visualization, animation, and other applications that require high-end graphics. Field-programmable gate arrays processors are gaining popularity as they are suitable for industrial, medical, and military devices. Renowned players as well as startups are aggressively developing the processors for artificial intelligence driven practical applications. Each type of processor has its own advantages and disadvantages.

The PC processor market is primarily driven by increased availability of data and improved algorithms over the last few years. PC processors have a number of uses in medical imaging, CAD & CAE, animation modelling and rendering, computation, and design and visualization. Increase in IoT adoption is expected to help connect billions of new devices, which would require more computing efficiencies and speed. Furthermore, integrations of FPGAs and CPUs for high performance supercomputing or computing applications is anticipated to fuel the PC processor market in the near future. However, any new technological development in IC or other semiconductor devices can disrupt the PC processor market.

Request Sample PDF With Strategic Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40097

The PC processor market can be segmented based on type, application, and end-user. In terms of type, the PC processor market can be classified into central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), field programmable gate array (FPGA), and others. Currently, CPU is most commonly used and known processor. However, GPUs are expected to overtake CPUs in future due to their ability to provide deep learning, high-end gaming, engineering applications, analytics, etc. In terms of application, the PC processor market can be divided into computational finance; climate, weather, and ocean modelling; defense and intelligence; medical and entertainment; medical imaging; research; and others. Based on end-user, the PC processor market can be segregated into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, health care, aerospace & defense and others. PC processors are extensively used in consumer electronics, industrial, and health care sectors.

In terms of geography, the PC processor market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the PC Processor market due to the presence of a large number of PC manufacturing companies in the region.

Prominent players in the PC processor market include Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, NVIDIA Corporation, Graphcore Ltd, Xilinx Inc., TeraDeep Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, and Alphabet Inc. Intel Corporation and Advanced Micro Devices CPUs are most famous and widely used. These major companies are continuously investing in research and development activities in order to modernize the existing processors. They are also focusing on developing new advanced processor systems that are able to compute complex applications.

[wp-rss-aggregator]