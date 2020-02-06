Pen Injectors Market Will Touch A New Level In Upcoming Year – Key Players Involved In The Research

Pen injectors are self-injection medical device designed for multiple injections of drugs and hormones to patients who require frequent doses for long-term management of medical conditions such as diabetes. Pen injectors are available in the form of disposable and reusable. Ability to self-medication or drugs is a key factor to encourage the growth of injector pen, because it offers advantages like less visits to the hospital or clinic, low cost, and ease of use. Pen injectors are widely used for the administration of insulin to diabetic patients, administration of growth hormone, and biological drugs for the management of chronic disorders durable.

Pen injector global market is projected to grow rapidly over the forecast period due to the high prevalence and incidence rates of diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and growth hormone deficiency. According to the World Health Organization, more than 422 million people diagnosed with diabetes in 2014 and prevalence rates have increased from 4.7% in 1980 to 8.5% in 2014. According to the American College of Rheumatology, approximately 54.4 million people in the US are affected with rheumatoid arthritis and the number is expected to reach 78 million by 2040. in addition, advances in the pen injector such as variable dose pen, pen a large injection volume, and the development of pen injectors for biologic drugs is anticipated to drive the injector pens global market over the forecast period. a significant increase in the adoption of biologics for the treatment of various chronic disorders such as inflammatory bowel disorders, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis presents a significant opportunity for the players in the global market injector pen.

The global market pen injector can be divided by type of product, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of products, markets can be separated between disposable and reusable. Segments can be used again dominate the global market in 2017. However, the segment can be reused is projected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. On request, the global market pen injector can be classified as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, growth hormone deficiency, multiple sclerosis, and anaphylaxis. Diabetes segment is anticipated to dominate the global market 2018-2026 due to the high prevalence of diabetes worldwide and the easy availability at low cost. In terms of distribution channels, injector pens global market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Geographically, the global market pen injector can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are projected to account for a major share of the global market over the forecast period due to the large base of people with diabetes, human growth hormone deficiency, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoarthritis. In addition, the high penetration injector pen, new product development, clinical trials and potential pipeline to the injector pen for other medical indications is anticipated to contribute a large part of North America and Europe during the forecast period. Pen injector market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period due to the high prevalence of diabetes in countries that are heavily populated as India and China, is rapidly increasing health care system, the various initiatives adopted by the government to improve health care and an increase in per capita health care spending. A major change of reusable pen injectors for disposable pen injector has been observed in recent years in developing countries such as South Korea, India, China,

