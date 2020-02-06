Pulse Lavage Systems Market To See Strong Growth Including Key Players Forecast 2018 – 2026

Pulsed lavage is a kind of hydrotherapy that uses mechanical irrigation solution under the pressure generated by the electric-powered devices. This pulsating pressurized irrigating solutions and debrides wounds of necrotic tissue. Irrigation under pressure can be delivered simultaneously with suction to remove both irrigation solution and wound debris, which helps to promote the growth of granulation tissue without damaging the underlying normal tissue. In addition, the negative pressure created by the suction stimulates granulation and assist in the speedy recovery of the injured. Pulsed lavage used in wound cleansing to remove dirt and infectious agents from the surface of this wound.

Type of wound cleansing is also known as pulsed lavage, lavage mechanical, high-pressure irrigation, lavage, jet lavage or irrigation mechanics. High pressure wound irrigation system is commonly used in the operating room and wound care facilities.

Global market pulse lavage system is projected to grow rapidly in the next few years due to the increase in the number of surgical procedures, technological advances in the development of surgical tools, surge in the number of orthopedic procedures, increasing geriatric population, and the increase in sport and injuries in road accidents. Growing medical tourism and the opportunity to develop the economy also contributed to the growth of the global market pulse lavage system. However, the delay in healing wounds caused by high pressure irrigation acts as a restraint on the market.

Pulse lavage system global market can be segmented by type of product, uses, applications, resources, and end users. In terms of products, markets can be separated between the pulse lavage devices and components and accessories. Based on usability, pulse lavage system global market can be categorized into disposable pulse lavage system, semi-disposable pulse lavage system, and pulse lavage system can be reused. The disposable lavage system segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, because the system does not require maintenance and have a low chance of cross-contamination. In terms of applications, the market can be classified into orthopedic, wound care, and trauma.

Orthopedics segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at a faster CAGR over the forecast period due to the increase in the prevalence of bone disorders such as osteoarthritis and obesity rates increase geriatric population. Based on the power source, pulse lavage system global market can be divided into a battery-powered, gas-powered and AC powered. Battery-powered segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to expand at a faster CAGR as high demand for battery-powered devices among end users because of high energy storage capability and low maintenance costs. In terms of end users, the market can be categorized into hospitals and clinics and long term care facilities. Hospitals and clinics segment pulse lavage dominate global system market in 2017 due to increased revenues in hospitals for surgical procedures and wound care.

In terms of area, pulse lavage system global market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2017 due to an increase in the geriatric population, an increase in the prevalence of bone disorders, a surge in orthopedic procedures, and relatively greater access to health care. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for high government focus on the health sector, an increase in the geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and economic growth in some countries.

Key players operating in the

