Renewable Energy Building Blocks Market Growing Trends,Analysis and Demand to 2027

Renewable Energy Building Blocks
- Renewable energy building block is a collection of various energy forms, which exist across the globe. Rise in growth of renewable energy across the globe is anticipated to drive the renewable energy building blocks market. Increase in emission of greenhouse gases, particularly CO2, owing to the high utilization of fossil fuels for generation of energy is likely to augment the demand for renewable energy sources in coming years.
- Limited presence of fossil fuel on the earth and fluctuation in prices of fuels are also expected to propel the renewable energy building blocks market
- According to the Renewable Energy Policy Network, about 10 countries generated 15% of their electricity with the use of solar photovoltaic system and wind power in 2017
Major Drivers of Global Renewable Energy Building Blocks Market
- The energy market has been witnessing rapid changes. Cost reductions, innovation, and policy frameworks are driving the demand for renewable energy across the globe. Need to tackle climate change and advance sustainable development are further strengthening the momentum of the energy transition. As a result, many countries are striving to accelerate the deployment of renewables.
- According to the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, based in Germany, the share of renewables in electricity consumption grew steadily from around 6% in 2000 to around 36% in 2017. At the end of 2017, the number of photovoltaic installations stood at 1.6 million. These installations produced around 43 gigawatt of electricity, thus making photovoltaic the second largest source of renewable electricity.
- The global renewable energy building blocks market has been expanding due to the increase in competitiveness of solar photovoltaic manufacturers and rise in demand for electricity in developing countries. Increase in awareness about the technology used for reducing carbon dioxide emissions and growth in government policy across the globe are also expected to drive the renewable energy building blocks market.
- Higher dependency on renewable energy is also likely to decrease greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, thereby mitigating climate change and improving human health
- Growth in renewable energy is also expected to augment the economic growth and development. This, in turn, is attracting investment and support for the transitions to a clean energy future.
- The renewable energy building blocks market is likely to be hampered by the lack of awareness about renewable energy building blocks
- Lack of political support is also projected to inhibit the market in the near future
- Commercialization or building of any plant for generation of energy from renewable sources entails significant investment. Thus is expected to adversely affect the renewable energy building blocks market.