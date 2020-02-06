Routers-Global Market Outlook 2017-2026

According to Publisher, the Global Routers Market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR by 2026. The key factors that are favouring the market growth are amplified requirement for mobile devices, transfer of data, photos & videos, and other new online services. Constant reserves in telecommunication industry by governments across the world will further drive the market growth, whereas uncertainty in investments by organizations, unavailability of liquidity and shortage of credit facilities are the factors hindering the routers market.

Router is a hardware device intended to move incoming signaling and outgoing signaling to an additional network, examine and obtain. Routers became popular consumer devices when households began to build up multiple computers and wanted to split the home Internet connection. It might also be used to adapt the signaling to another network interface, drop them, and do other actions relating to a network.

By Connection Type, Wireless Router segment is expected to be fastest growing segment due to its required Less time for installation and it consume less power and optimized rack space usage for better bandwidth capacity .

Some of the key players in Routers market include Belkin International Inc. (USA), Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (USA), ZTE Corporation (China), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Siemens AG (Germany), Nokia Networks (Finland), Broadcom, Inc. (USA), ARRIS Group Inc. (USA), Juniper Networks, Inc. (USA), Buffalo Americas, Inc. (USA), ADTRAN, Inc. (USA), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), D-Link Systems, Inc. (USA), ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan), NETGEAR, Inc. (USA), Extreme Networks, Inc. (USA), Yamaha Corp. (Japan) and ZyXEL Communications Corporation (Taiwan).

Types Covered:

-Edge Router

-Core Router

Connection Types Covered:

-Wireless Router

-Wired Router

End Users Covered:

-Enterprises

-Service Providers

-Research/Education & Others

