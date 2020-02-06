Security Screening Market Size, Demand, CAGR and Opportunities in 2019-2027: Aware, Anviz Global, Magal Security Systems Ltd

The global security screening market accounted to US$ 6.95 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 13.64 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, the security screening market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. Asia Pacific led the security screening market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. The region would continue to generate relatively greater profit, contributing to increase in overseas trade, e-commerce, FDIs, and construction industry. Increasing disposable income has led the masses of the region to opt for airways which impact the scenario airports as well and so contribute towards accelerating utilization of new security systems.

Worldwide Security Screening Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Security Screening industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Security Screening market with detailed market segmentation by product & services /application and geography. The global Security Screening market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Security Screening players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Aware, Inc. Anviz Global Analogic Corporation Iris ID, Inc. L3 Security & Detection Systems Magal Security Systems Ltd Nuctech Company Limited OSI Systems, Inc. Smiths Detection Inc. Teledyne ICM

An exclusive Security Screening market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Security Screening Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Security Screening market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Security Screening market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Security Screening market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Security Screening market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

GLOBAL SECURITY SCREENING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Security Screening Market – By Product

X-Ray Scanner

Biometric Systems

Explosive Trace Detector

Electromagnetic Metal Detector

Global Security Screening Market – By Application

Border Check point

Airport

Government Applications

Public Places

