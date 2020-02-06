Self-cleaning Filters Market In-Depth Analysis, Growth Strategies and Comprehensive Forecast to 2025

Self-cleaning filters are devices used for filtration of liquids including highly viscous liquids. These filters get cleaned automatically, without any need for manual cleaning and without the operator’s contact with the process fluid. The automatic cleaning operation can be performed without interruption to the flow of liquid. Self-cleaning filters offer numerous advantages such as lack of the operator’s contact with liquid during cleaning, output with enhanced quality, minimum disruption to the product flow, minimum product loss during processes of production and system cleaning, reduced contamination, less possibility of accidents, reduced maintenance costs, and eco-friendliness.

Due to the above-mentioned advantages, these filters are applied in manufacturing industries for irrigation purpose and in municipal corporations for water treatment. Industrial applications of these filters include manufacturing processes of adhesives, chemicals, chocolates, inks, lacquers, paints, and stains. Increasing water pollution gives rise to the need for more water treatment facilities that require cleaning of filters. This augments the demand for self-cleaning filters. Moreover, the increasing population in countries of Asia Pacific such as China and India leads to rise in the demand for more water treatment facilities and in the requirement of filtered water for re-use. Increasing population, pollution, industrialization, and infrastructural development are factors driving the self-cleaning filters market in Asia Pacific.

Based on material used, the self-cleaning filters market can be divided into steel, stainless steel, glass fiber-reinforced plastic, plastic, and marine bronze. The glass fiber-reinforced plastic segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, as glass fiber-reinforced plastic offers several advantages such as material durability and low weight. Also, it can be used in cooling systems involving exposure to different salts and chemicals. The glass fiber-reinforced plastic segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the self-cleaning filters market can be segmented into industrial, irrigation, and municipal water filters. The industrial application segment includes industries such as pulp & paper, sugar, metalworking, plastics, food & beverages, and power generation. The irrigation application segment comprises turf & landscape, agriculture, and nurseries & greenhouses. The municipal application segment includes waste water treatment facilities and drinking water treatment facilities. Currently, the self-cleaning filters market is dominated by the municipal application segment, especially the waste water treatment facilities sub-segment. The increasing population and water pollution are the two key factors anticipated to drive the self-cleaning filters market in the municipal application segment in the near future.

The self-cleaning filters market has been expanding at a reasonable pace, owing to increasing usage of these filters in liquid filtration systems, especially in water treatment facilities in Asia Pacific. The region is anticipated to be a major market for self-cleaning filters in the near future.

Key players operating in the global self-cleaning filters market include Eaton, Orival Inc., Forsta Filters, Rotorflush Filters Ltd., Trinity Filtration, Russell Finex Ltd., Amiad Water Systems Ltd., and Lenntech B.V.