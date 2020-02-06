Silicone Tubes Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report by 2027

Global Silicone Tubes Market: Introduction

Silicone is a specialty high-performance material used in various industries. It is manufactured by reacting silicon with methyl chloride and further treating it with water to remove chlorine atoms. These reactions produce a polymer that is resistant to high as well as low temperatures, making it ideal for use in medical and health care industries. Silicone is flexible and resistant to moisture, chemicals, heat, cold, and UV radiations.

Silicone tubes is one of the most widely used materials in the high-purity processing industry, as the tubes are highly flexible, resistant to kinking and tearing, and a good choice for use with peristaltic pumps. Silicone tubing is generally designed for a variety of pump and transfer applications including pharmaceutical, laboratory, bioprocess manufacturing, and food & beverage applications. Silicone tubes are capable to withstand temperatures as high as 200°C. They are available in various internal diameters and wall thicknesses.

Global Silicone Tubes Market: Development & Trends

A silicone tube has a strong oxygen structure that imparts properties such as biocompatibility, superior resistance to high temperatures and chemicals, mechanical strength, and electric properties to it. Biocompatibility of silicone allows it to be compatible with human tissues and body fluids, thereby increasing its use in medical tubing. Establishment of wide crude oil production bases in Chile, Brazil, and Venezuela is likely to promote use of silicone tubes for transportation of fluids during the forecast period. Silicone tubes have the ability to resist chemicals, solvents, and extreme temperatures. They are flexible and resistant to moisture, chemicals, heat, cold, and UV radiations. All these factors promote growth of the global silicone tubes market.

Global Silicone Tubes Market: Segmentation

The global silicone tubes market can be classified based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the silicone tubes market can be divided into medical tubing, food, and others. The others segment comprises high-pressure tubes and general–purpose tubes. The medical tubing segment accounted for a major share of the global market in 2018, as medical tubing is used in various applications such as bulk disposable tubing, catheters and cannulas, and drug delivery systems.

Based on application, the silicone tubes market can be segregated into automotive, electronics, medical, food, and others. The others segment comprises biotechnology and chemical applications. Among these, the medical segment held the leading silicone tubes market share in 2018, as the health care industry is witnessing modernization of infrastructure to prevent infection and to increase efficiency of equipment.

Global Silicone Tubes Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global silicone tubes market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is a key region of the global silicone tubes market. The region is expected to continue to dominate the global silicone tubes market during the forecast period, as growing awareness about health, government initiatives to provide high-quality health care facilities, and increasing aging population are fueling the demand for silicone tubes in Asia Pacific. The silicone tubes market in North America is estimated to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period. The medical & food industry in the region is a key consumer of silicone tubes, owing to their inherent benefits and wide applicability. The U.S. is anticipated to account for a major share of the silicone tubes market in North America during the forecast period. Strong presence of manufacturers of electronic appliances, such as LG, Foxconn, Dell, Flextronics, Lenovo, Multilaser, and IntelBras in the region, is expected to open new avenues for silicone manufacturers in Latin America in the next few years.

Global Silicone Tubes Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global silicone tubes market are DowDuPont, Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Silchem, Shenzhen Woer Heat – Shrinkable Material Co., Ltd., NewAge Industries, Inc., CSL Silicones Inc., Detaseal India, IZOLAT LTD, Front of the House, 3M, Shenzhen Sunbow Insulation Material MFG. CO.LTD, Tekni-Plex, USASealing, and Freudenberg Medical.

