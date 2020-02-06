Small Cells, WiFi, DAS, Cloud RAN & HetNet Market Continuous Rising Trands By Key Players America3GPP, 4ipnet, 6WIND S.A.

A new market study on Global Small Cells, WiFi, DAS, Cloud RAN & HetNet Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Graphs is released that will provide complete assessment of the Market and covers evolving trends, current scenario analysis and growth factors, and industry validated market data. The research study provides market breakdown by revenue and volume (if applicable) and price history estimates for Global Small Cells, WiFi, DAS, Cloud RAN & HetNet . Some are the key players from the coverage that are also part of the study are America3GPP, 4ipnet, 6WIND S.A., Ablaze, Accel Partners, Accuris Networks, Acer, Acme Packet, Actix, Adara Venture Partners, ADLINK Technology, Advanced RF Technologies, Advanced Wireless Technology Group (AWTG), Aepona, Agilent Technologies, AICENT, Aircom International, AirHop Communications, Airspan, Airvana, AJ Telecom Group, Albtelecom, Alcatel-Lucent, Alpha Networks, Altera, etc.

Summary

Part of the “HetNet Bible: 2013 – 2020”, this datasheet provides in-depth revenue forecasts on the small cells, carrier WiFi, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), cloud Radio Access Networks (RAN) and small cell backhaul.

Market forecasts and historical revenue figures from 2010 till 2020 are provided for each of the following categories:

Small Cells

Carrier WiFi

Small Cell Backhaul

Small Cells as a Service (ScaaS)

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Cloud RAN

Self-Organizing Network (SON) Solutions Mobile Network Data Service

Small cell forecasts (unit shipments, revenue, installed base) are categorized in the following categories:

RAN Technology

GSM/W-CDMA/HSPA

CDMA-2000/EV-DO

LTE FDD

TD-LTE

WiMAX

Deployment Model

Home/Residential

Enterprise

Metro

Rural

Cell Size

Femtocells

Picocells

Microcells

Carrier WiFi forecasts (unit shipments, revenue, installed base) are categorized in the following categories:

Equipment Category

Access Points

Access Point Controllers

Integration Approach

Managed WiFi Offload

Unmanaged ‘Open Access’ WiFi

Small cell backhaul forecasts (revenue) are categorized in the following technology categories:

Ethernet over Copper

Ethernet over Fiber

DSL modems and DSLAMs

Non Line of Sight (NLOS) Microwave (Sub-6GHz spectrum) Point to Point (PTP) Microwave (6-60GHz) Point to Multipoint (PTMP) Microwave (6-60GHz) Millimeter Wave (Unlicensed 60GHz spectrum) Millimeter Wave (Licensed 60GHz spectrum) Satellite

Mobile network data service forecasts (throughput and revenue) are categorized in the following access network technology categories:

Macrocell Network

Small Cells

Carrier WiFi

DAS

Regional forecasts are categorized in the following 6 categories North America

Asia Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin & Central

Key Findings:

The datasheet has the following Key Findings:

• Small cells, carrier WiFi, DAS and Cloud RAN infrastructure investments will account for a $42 Billion HetNet ecosystem by 2020

• Small cells and carrier WiFi deployments are expected to carry more than 60% of all mobile network data traffic by 2020, which will account for $352 Billion in mobile data service revenue.

• At present, the small cells and carrier WiFi infrastructure value chain is highly fragmented with ‘pure-play’ vendors and incumbent macrocell vendors battling to gain a higher share of the market

• HTF Research expects the value chain to consolidate over the coming years following several future acquisitions such as the recent acquisition of Ubiquisys by Cisco

• Eyeing the momentum behind small cell deployments, several DAS vendors (such as BTI Wireless) are now entering the small cells market.

• While it is a preferred opinion among wireless carriers, aggregating outdoor small cell backhaul with macrocell infrastructure may prove to be a well challenging task. Consequently the demand for small cell backhauling has opened a new opportunity for investment, which will be a market worth nearly $6 Billion by 2020

The Following 488 Companies are Covered in this report.

America3GPP, 4ipnet, 6WIND S.A., Ablaze, Accel Partners, Accuris Networks, Acer, Acme Packet, Actix, Adara Venture Partners, ADLINK Technology, Advanced RF Technologies, Advanced Wireless Technology Group (AWTG), Aepona, Agilent Technologies, AICENT, Aircom International, AirHop Communications, Airspan, Airvana, AJ Telecom Group, Albtelecom, Alcatel-Lucent, Alpha Networks, Altera, Altobridge, Alvarion, AlwaysOn, Amadeus Capital Partners, Amdocs, American Tower Corporation, Andrew Corporation, Anixter, Anritsu, Anvaya Networks, Anziva Technologies, Aoptix, Applied Communication Sciences, Aptilo Networks, Argela, Aria, Aricent, Arieso, ARItel, Arqiva, Aruba Networks, Asahi Kasei Microdevices, Askey Computer Corporation, ASOCS Ltd, Association of Radio Industries and Businesses (ARIB) – Japan, Astellia, ASUS, AT&T, AT&T Mobility, Athena Wireless Communications, Atomico, Augere Bangladesh, August Capital, Avanti, Avaya, AveA, Aviat Networks, Axell Wireless, Axis Teknologies, Babilon-T, BandwidthX, Batelco, Beeline, BelAir Networks, Belgacom, Belgacom International Carrier Services (BICS), Bell Mobility, Best Western, Bharti Airtel, Birdstep Technology ASA, BL Companies, Black & Veatch, Black Box Corporation, BliNQ Networks, BluWan, Boingo Wireless, Bouygues Telecom, BridgeWave Communications, Broadband Forum, Broadcom, BroadHop, BroadSoft, BSG Wireless, BskyB, BSNL, BT, BTI Wireless, BURCO, Byers Engineering Company, Cable & Wireless Communications, CableLabs, Cablevision, Cambium Networks, Cambridge Broadband Networks (CB

