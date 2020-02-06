Smart Kitchen Appliance Market 2019 observational Studies with Top Companies like AB Electrolux, BSH Home Appliances Group, Breville Group Limited , GE Appliances (A Haier Company), LG Electronics Philips

The Smart Kitchen Appliance Market research report encourages you to accomplish positive development and permit various techniques for augmenting your benefit. The report is an astute procedure of social affairs and breaking down the numerical information identified with product and service. Likewise, it uncovers how successfully an organization can meet its requirements. The Smart Kitchen Appliance Market looks into is any sorted out effort to assemble data about the focused market which is the ABC market. The Smart Kitchen Appliance Market research report incorporates opinions and ideas to understand data about people or associations utilizing factual and investigative strategies and methods of the connected sociologies to pick up knowledge or bolster basic leadership.

The Smart Kitchen Appliance Market report includes every one of the points of interest in the market regarding import and export, demand/supply, relative pieces of the overall industry, and the gross margin of the endeavors. The Smart Kitchen Appliance Market research report likewise gives brief data about the administration approaches and guidelines which have a roundabout impact over the market development. The report highlights the important aspects and provides knowledge about the organization rules and headings and the new announcements related to the IT industry.

Some of The Leading Players of Smart Kitchen Appliance Market: AB Electrolux, BSH Home Appliances Group, Breville Group Limited , GE Appliances (A Haier Company), LG Electronics Philips, Panasonic Corporation , Samsung, Vita-Mix Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation

The global smart kitchen appliance market revenue accounted to US$ 13.6 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 43.4 Bn by 2027. Whereas, by volume, the global smart kitchen appliance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

Geographically, the smart kitchen appliance market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of world regions. Europe leads the smart kitchen appliances market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. The global smart kitchen appliance market is booming in the current business years, attributing to the demand for advanced and intelligent cooking appliances in geographies such as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The rising number of high net worth individuals in these regions are fueling the growth of smart kitchen appliance market. Additionally, the smart kitchen appliance market is heavily captured by numerous well-established and globally renowned manufacturers as well as tier2 companies and startups, which offer various types of smart kitchen appliances. This factor is also influencing the residential as well as commercial end users to procure smart kitchen appliances, thereby, catalyzing the growth of smart kitchen appliance market.

Connectivity Technology Insights

The smart kitchen appliance market revenue by connectivity technology is further segmented into Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies. Wi-Fi dominates the smart kitchen appliance market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. The growing adoption rate of Wi-Fi enabled smart kitchen appliances among residential and commercial end users, is catalyzing the growth of connectivity technology segment in a smart kitchen appliance market.

End User Insights

The smart kitchen appliance market revenue by end user is segmented into residential and commercial. The smart kitchen appliance market by residential segment led the market in 2018 with the maximum market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Due to traditional heating kitchen appliances, the homeowners look ahead for technological advanced and aesthetic, smart kitchen appliances. In addition to adoption of smart kitchen appliances, homeowners with high net worth possess high usage of these connected and smart kitchen appliances to ease their regular activities of kitchen.

Exhibit: Rest of Europe Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Revenue by Product Type (USD Mn)



GLOBAL SMART KITCHEN APPLIANCE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Smart Kitchen Appliance Market – By Product Type

Smart Ovens

Smart Refrigerators

Smart Sous Vide

Smart Juicers & Blenders

Smart Cooker & Cooking Robots

Smart Cooktops

Smart & Integrated Ovens & Cooktops

Others

Global Smart Kitchen Appliance Market – By Connectivity Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Global Smart Kitchen Appliance Market – By End User

Commercial

Residential

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Landscape

4 Smart Kitchen Appliance Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Analysis- Global

6 Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – System

7 Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Type

8 Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

9 Smart Kitchen Appliance Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Smart Kitchen Appliance Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

